PBL baseball wins 13-4 over Momence

PBL's Drake Schrodt, right, slides back toward first base during Thursday's game against Momence.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team went into Thursday's game against Momence searching for its first win in more than three weeks.

The Panthers found it via a 13-4 score, but not without another delay as the 4:30 p.m. scheduled first-pitch time was delayed by half an hour due to Momence's team bus getting a flat tire in Chebanse.

“We were itching to get back to playing after having a tough couple of games to start the week," PBL head coach Brock Niebuhr said. "The guys were excited to get back out here and finally play in some good weather. I thought we played really good baseball.”

For PBL, a 17-day layoff -- due to the cancellation of three games and postponement of two ballgames against Watseka and another against Monticello -- followed a loss to Tri-Valley on March 22.

The layoff was followed by loss on Monday, April 9, in a make-up game against Monticello and a defeat at the hands of Momence the following Tuesday -- a loss that snapped PBL's 41-game winning streak in the Sangamon Valley Conference.

Both of their two losses this week were on the road in temperatures near the 40-degree range. Therefore, Niebuhr said, his team was thrilled to be able to play at home in 70-plus degree weather on Thursday as it took revenge on Momence for its loss on Tuesday.

“Obviously, it's much more pleasant to be out here," Niebuhr said Thursday. "It's a lot easier to have that energy about you. I thought we had that in the dugout all day long today. It was nice to get back home and play in front of a nice crowd and put a good product on the field.”

In the second inning, PBL (5-3, 1-1 SVC) scored four runs to erase a 1-0 deficit.

With one out in the inning, Trey VanWinkle walked and advanced to second base on an error before Keyn Humes put runners on the corners with a bunt single.

After Humes stole second base, Drake Schrodt lined a base hit to left field to send VanWinkle and Humes across home plate to give PBL a 2-1 lead.

“Drake struggled a little bit in the first four or five games. This week, he has actually put together some really good at-bats," Niebuhr said.

After Mason Ecker reached second base via a dropped third strike and Jaxson Coplea walked to put runners on first and second base, Ecker swiped home plate as Coplea stole second base.

Keaton Krumwiede -- who is hitting .360 through 25 at-bats -- sent Coplea home with a single on a fly ball to right field.

“Keaton's been swinging well," Niebuhr said. "Once we get some consistency, I think we're going to be pretty solid offensively, and today, we were.”

In the third inning, Ben Jarboe led off with a line-drive single to center field before VanWinkle tripled on a line drive to left field to send Jarboe across home plate.

“Trey VanWinkle's been swinging pretty well and got something to show for it tonight," Niebuhr said.

After Schrodt was hit by a pitch and Ecker walked to load the bases with two outs in the third inning, Coplea sent VanWinkle across home plate by drawing a bases-loaded walk. Schrodt then crossed home plate on a passed ball.

In the fourth inning, PBL extended its lead to 10-1 with three more runs.

Busboom drew a one-out walk and stole third base before crossing home plate.

VanWinkle walked before crossing home plate as Humes reached base on an error. Humes would cross home plate as well.

Through those four innings, Busboom earned his first high school varsity career pitching win by allowing only one run on four hits and two walks.

Momence scored its lone run off Busboom in the second inning as Michael Giasson walked and Jackson Franc singled with two outs before Jalen Williams hit a line-drive single to left field to send Giasson home.

Prior to Giasson's walk, Busboom retired the first five batters he faced.

The win came two days after a losing effort at Momence in which Busboom allowed a run on three hits with two strikeouts and no walks through two-thirds of an inning.

“I thought Dalton did a really good job for us. Give Dalton a lot of credit – he came back after taking a tough-luck loss on Tuesday and competed for us," Niebuhr said.

Busboom was relieved on the mound by Jacob Ager after tossing 53 pitches.

“We had talked all week about how we were going to just kind of piece together the day depending on the situation. In our last couple of outings, our starters haven't gone very deep into games and thrown a lot of pitches," Niebuhr said.

With a Friday game scheduled against St. Joseph-Ogden and a doubleheader against South Newton scheduled for Saturday, Niebuhr said he did not want to use up his pitchers too much.

"With the situation that we're kind of in now with being backed up on games, we've really got to take pitch counts into consideration. Not only that, we just haven't had guys get consistent pitching regiments, so I don't want guys running out there throwing complete games after we haven't played a game for two weeks.”

In the top of the fifth inning, Momence (3-4, 2-3) scored three runs to cut its deficit to 10-4.

Bryce Harrison doubled to center field to lead off the inning before Cole Holloway walked and Ben Wogan singled to left field to load the bases with nobody out.

Harrison crossed home plate on a Joe Roberson groundout before Noah Bremer sent Holloway and Wogan across home plate with a line-drive base hit to center field.

In the next at-bat, with runners on second and third base, Giasson lined into a double play as Jarboe caught the line drive and threw to the shortstop VanWinkle to get the forceout at second base.

The Panthers scored three runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Coplea led off the inning with a single and Krumwiede walked before Ben McClure -- who is hitting .474 through 19 at-bats -- singled on a line drive to left field to send Coplea across home plate.

"Ben McClure's been swinging (the bat) well," Niebuhr said.

Krumwiede and McClure each crossed home plate on a wild pitch for PBL's 12th and 13th runs, respectively.

The Panthers finished the game with 10 hits as McClure hit 2-for-3 -- including a first-inning double to left field -- while Schrodt also went 2-for-3 and Coplea -- who is batting .450 through 20 at-bats -- hit 2-for-2.

“I thought we were a lot better offensively tonight than we have been in the past couple of games," Niebuhr said. "Guys really focused harder on putting together quality at-bats, and that turned into some productive swings.”

Ager struck out Jackson Franc to lead off the top of the sixth inning before Williams -- who hit 3-for-3 -- singled to center field.

Dominic Franc struck out swinging before Colton Chouinard and Holloway each drew a walk to load the bases.

The baserunners would be left stranded, however, as Wogan grounded out to second-baseman Humes.

The game ended after the groundout due to darkness.

Ager finished his relief outing with two strikeouts and three walks while allowing three runs -- two earned -- on four hits through his two innings.

“For Dalton (Busboom) to go out and give us four strong innings today was huge for us. We were able to use Jacob (Ager), who did a nice job coming in and finishing it," Niebuhr said. "We were able to save a couple of guys whom we thought we might need today, and now they're available tomorrow and are fresh, so that was huge for us.”

PBL 13, Momence 4

MOM 010 030 -- 4 8 5

PBL 043 33x -- 13 10 1

W -- Dalton Busboom, 4 IP, 4 H, ER, 0 K, 2 BB. L -- Ben Wogan, 3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 4 K, 5 BB.

Momence (3-4, 2-3) -- Bryce Harrison 1-3, 2B, R. Cole Holloway R. Ben Wogan 2-4, R. Michael Giasson R, 2 BB. Jalen Williams 3-3, RBI. Jackson Franc 1-3. Noah Bramer 1-3, RBI. Joe Roberson RBI.

PBL (5-3, 1-1) -- Dalton Busboom R. Jaxson Coplea 2-2, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB. Mason Ecker R. Keyn Humes 1-4, 2 R. Ben Jarboe 1-3, R. Keaton Krumwiede 1-3, RBI, R. Ben McClure 2-3, 2B, RBI, R. Drake Schrodt 2-3, 2 RBIs, R. Trey VanWinkle 1-1, RBI, 3 R, 3 BB.