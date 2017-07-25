Paxton Swedes swept in doubleheader by Central Illinois Legends

COLFAX — Could the Paxton Swedes have beaten the Central Illinois Legends in either of their games on Sunday?

Conventional wisdom says absolutely not, but could they have scored more runs, especially in game two? Absolutely — they just needed a few breaks and some luck.

They got neither, losing an 11-0 decision in the first game and a 12-2 decision in the second game.

Central Illinois won the second game while getting enough runs in the first inning. A double to deep right field by John Harris plated three runs. All athletes reached base with two outs.

Devin Crews, the third batter in the lineup, started the rally by smacking a double to the center-field fence. Levi Ransom, the cleanup hitter, followed that with a walk giving the Legends runners at the corners. Another walk to Nick Quick loaded the bases for Harris.

“They scored their runs with two outs and there was a chance for us to make a play on the ball to deep right center,” said Prina.

In the top the second, the Swedes tried to respond. They loaded the sacks with two outs. Two walks were issued one each to Colin Sullivan and Tanner Regez. Jacob

Bender also reached first on an error. They could not turn the two walks and an error into any runs.

They loaded the bases in the top of the fifth as well and managed to get two runs home. Stohne Stetler reached base on an infield single. Cody Bauman reached on an error, while Sullivan reached on a single. Stetler would score on a walk to Logan Johnson. Bender reach on an error to plate Bauman for their second and final run of the game. The pair of runs cut the lead to 10-2.

“They were a little better in the second game,” said Dave Lingle, Central Illinois’ head coach. “We got out of some jams with our pitching. We were on fire and they were not. We were very aggressive and got some runs on very few pitches.”

They finished the second game with five hits. Sullivan, one of the pitchers, had two hits.

In game one, the Legends jumped on Paxton early, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 5-0 lead. They would score one more in the bottom of the second, two more in the third and three in the bottom of the fourth to win an 11-0 decision in the five inning game.

The Swedes were limited to just three hits in the second game. CJ Norman, Stetler and Jordan Glad each had one hit in the second game.

“They beat us around the park a little bit,” said Mark Prina, Paxton’s manager. “Their pitcher was pretty good in the first game. This game is fragile and it showed today. A missed play here and there can really change the course of the game. In the next few weeks, we have some other players that have been here occasionally. They have a team that swings the bat very well. They have so many college players on that team, and it showed today.”

Paxton is 4-16 and will face the Royal Giants in the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree at 11 a.m. Sunday in Buckley.

Game 1

Central Illinois Legends 11, Paxton Swedes 0

PAX 000 00 — 11 18 0

CIL 512 3x — 0 4 0

W — Logan Talkington, 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 5 K, 0 BB.

Central Illinois — C.J. Falls 2-4, 3B, 2 RBIs. Luke Azarelli 2-2, R. Devin Crews 2-3, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R. Levi Ransom 3-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Nick Quick 1-3, R. John Harris 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Ted Lingle 3-3, 2B, RBI. Trystyn Schoonover 2-3, 2 R. Karl Fasse 1-3, R.

Game 2

Central Illinois Legends 12, Paxton Swedes 2

PAX 000 020 — 2 6 3

CIL 307 011 — 12 10 4

W — Ted Lingle, 4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 4 K, BB.

Central Illinois — C.J. Falls 1-4, 2 RBIs, R. Luke Azarelli RBI. Devin Crews 3-4, 2B, HR, RBI, 2 R. Levi Ransom 2 R. Nick Quick 2 R. John Harris 2-3, 2 2B, 5 RBIs, R. Dylan Manley 2-3, 2 R. Trystyn Schoonover 1-2, R, 2 BB.