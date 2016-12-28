PBL boys basketball defeats Argenta-Oreana 60-33 in Monticello Holiday Hoopla

MONTICELLO — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team defeated Argenta-Oreana 60-33 in its second game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla.

The Panthers (4-2) overcame a 16-10 deficit in the first quarter — during which the Bombers (5-3) held their biggest lead at seven points with 1:39 remaining in the quarter — by outscoring Argenta-Oreana 23-4 in the second quarter to take a 33-20 halftime lead. PBL made 69.2 percent (9-of-13) of its shots from the field during the quarter, including all five of its 3-point shot attempts.

After outscoring the Bombers 18-8 in the third quarter, PBL held its largest lead with 3:28 remaining in the fourth by 28 points. The Panthers would outscore Argenta-Oreana 9-5 in the final quarter.

The opportunistic Panthers defense recorded 10 steals, including Dalton Coplea with three, en route to scored 25 points off turnovers. Andrew Zenner and Tyler Pichon each recorded a blocked shot as well.

On offense, PBL shot 22-for-49 from the field, including 11-for-22 from beyond the arc. The Panthers’ leading scorer, Zenner, made 5-for-6 of his 3-point shot attempts en route to finishing with 17 points as well as nine rebounds and two steals.

Cole Eshleman made 4-of-8 3-point shot attempts en route to scoring 14 points while also recording four assists. Coplea recorded eight assists.

Luke Fitton made 7-of-8 field-goal attempts en route to scoring 14 points while recording six rebounds. Austin Sanders made 2-of-8 3-point shot attempts for his six points while Tom Henrichs recorded a point and five rebounds.

Colton Kleinert, Wolfgang Heisler, Pichon and Jaxson Coplea each added two points.

For the Bombers, JaColby Boston had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.



WEDNESDAY

PBL 60, Argenta-Oreana 33

PBL 10 23 18 9 — 60

AO 16 4 8 5 — 33

PBL (4-2)

Dalton Coplea 0-1 0-0 0, Colton Kleinert 0-1 2-2 2, Cole Eshleman 5-11 0-0 14, Luke Fitton 7-8 0-0 14, Andrew Zenner 6-10 0-0 17, Wolfgang Heisler 1-1 0-0 2, Keaton Krumwiede 0-0 0-0 0, Luis Rodriguez 0-2 0-0 0, Brady Barfield 0-1 0-0 0, Tyler Pichon 0-0 2-2 2, Jaxson Coplea 1-2 0-1 2, Austin Sanders 2-8 0-0 6, Tom Henrichs 0-1 1-3 1. Totals 22-49 5-8 60.

Argenta-Oreana (5-3)

Brody Ulrey 0-5 0-0 0, Pierce Bradford 3-11 0-0 6, JaColby Boston 6-11 2-2 12, Derek Jones 3-7 0-0 6, Jared Gifford 1-6 0-2 2, Ryan Gifford 0-0 0-0 0, Nate Logan 0-1 0-0 0, Drew Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Parker Halton 0-1 0-0 0, Trevor Webb 0-0 1-2 1, Tanner Kaufman 0-0 0-0 0, Brock Wade 0-1 0-1 0, Braxton Morman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-45 3-7 33.

3-pointers — PBL 5-8 (Kleinert 2-2, Tyler Pichon 2-2, Tom Henrichs 1-3). A-O 2-11 (Boston 1-1, Gifford 1-3).

Rebounds — PBL 31 (Zenner 9, Fitton 6, Henrichs 5). A-O 35 (Boston 12, Jones 6).

Assists — PBL 15 (Coplea 8, Eshleman 4). A-O 5.

Steals — PBL 10 (Coplea 3, Zenner 2, Krumwiede 2). A-O 7 (Bradford 2, J. Gifford 2).

Blocks — PBL 2 (Fitton, Pichon). A-O (Boston).