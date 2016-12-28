PBL boys basketball defeats Argenta-Oreana 60-33 in Monticello Holiday Hoopla

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
MONTICELLO — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team defeated Argenta-Oreana 60-33 in its second game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla.
The Panthers (4-2) overcame a 16-10 deficit in the first quarter — during which the Bombers (5-3) held their biggest lead at seven points with 1:39 remaining in the quarter — by outscoring Argenta-Oreana 23-4 in the second quarter to take a 33-20 halftime lead. PBL made 69.2 percent (9-of-13) of its shots from the field during the quarter, including all five of its 3-point shot attempts.
After outscoring the Bombers 18-8 in the third quarter, PBL held its largest lead with 3:28 remaining in the fourth by 28 points. The Panthers would outscore Argenta-Oreana 9-5 in the final quarter.
The opportunistic Panthers defense recorded 10 steals, including Dalton Coplea with three, en route to scored 25 points off turnovers. Andrew Zenner and Tyler Pichon each recorded a blocked shot as well.
On offense, PBL shot 22-for-49 from the field, including 11-for-22 from beyond the arc. The Panthers’ leading scorer, Zenner, made 5-for-6 of his 3-point shot attempts en route to finishing with 17 points as well as nine rebounds and two steals.
Cole Eshleman made 4-of-8 3-point shot attempts en route to scoring 14 points while also recording four assists. Coplea recorded eight assists.
Luke Fitton made 7-of-8 field-goal attempts en route to scoring 14 points while recording six rebounds. Austin Sanders made 2-of-8 3-point shot attempts for his six points while Tom Henrichs recorded a point and five rebounds.
Colton Kleinert, Wolfgang Heisler, Pichon and Jaxson Coplea each added two points.
For the Bombers, JaColby Boston had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
WEDNESDAY
PBL 60, Argenta-Oreana 33
PBL 10 23 18 9 — 60
AO 16 4 8 5 — 33
PBL (4-2)
Dalton Coplea 0-1 0-0 0, Colton Kleinert 0-1 2-2 2, Cole Eshleman 5-11 0-0 14, Luke Fitton 7-8 0-0 14, Andrew Zenner 6-10 0-0 17, Wolfgang Heisler 1-1 0-0 2, Keaton Krumwiede 0-0 0-0 0, Luis Rodriguez 0-2 0-0 0, Brady Barfield 0-1 0-0 0, Tyler Pichon 0-0 2-2 2, Jaxson Coplea 1-2 0-1 2, Austin Sanders 2-8 0-0 6, Tom Henrichs 0-1 1-3 1. Totals 22-49 5-8 60.
Argenta-Oreana (5-3)
Brody Ulrey 0-5 0-0 0, Pierce Bradford 3-11 0-0 6, JaColby Boston 6-11 2-2 12, Derek Jones 3-7 0-0 6, Jared Gifford 1-6 0-2 2, Ryan Gifford 0-0 0-0 0, Nate Logan 0-1 0-0 0, Drew Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Parker Halton 0-1 0-0 0, Trevor Webb 0-0 1-2 1, Tanner Kaufman 0-0 0-0 0, Brock Wade 0-1 0-1 0, Braxton Morman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-45 3-7 33.
3-pointers — PBL 5-8 (Kleinert 2-2, Tyler Pichon 2-2, Tom Henrichs 1-3). A-O 2-11 (Boston 1-1, Gifford 1-3).
Rebounds — PBL 31 (Zenner 9, Fitton 6, Henrichs 5). A-O 35 (Boston 12, Jones 6).
Assists — PBL 15 (Coplea 8, Eshleman 4). A-O 5.
Steals — PBL 10 (Coplea 3, Zenner 2, Krumwiede 2). A-O 7 (Bradford 2, J. Gifford 2).
Blocks — PBL 2 (Fitton, Pichon). A-O (Boston).
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.