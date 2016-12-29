Nominations sought for Gibson Area Chamber awards

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its Outstanding Citizen of the Year, Outstanding Junior Citizen of the Year and Lifetime Achievement awards.

The Outstanding Citizen of the Year is awarded to an individual or group in recognition of service to the community during 2014 or over a longer period.

The Outstanding Junior Citizen of the Year is awarded to a senior at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School who is employed at a local business and demonstrates dependability, achievement potential, good attendance, good character and the ability to work well with others.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is given to a man, woman or group who has provided the greatest service to the Gibson City community over numerous years, through volunteering, initiation of a community program, commitment to service for others, or any other attributes that positively affect the community. No one can win this award more than once.

Selection will be made by an anonymous committee, and the awards will be presented at the chamber’s annual banquet on Thursday, March 9, at the Kruse Center in Gibson City.

Nomination forms are available by visiting www.gibsoncityillinois.com/chamber3.

Nomination forms must be submitted by Feb. 1 by mailing them to: Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 294, Gibson City, IL 60936.

“Our community certainly has a lot of individuals that shine and deserve to be recognized,” said the chamber’s Jackie Rusk.



Past Outstanding Citizens of the Year

2015 — Miranda Leonard

2014 — Jakes Boys

2013 — Barb Horsch

2012 — Robin Rose

2011 — Jeanine Litwiller

2010 — Bill Kruse

2009 — Michelle Rosenbaum

2008 — Randy Ferguson

2007 — Sharon Craig

2006 — Ann Spangler

2005 — Kim Fisher

2004 — Jill Arends

2003 — Roy Roemer

2002 — Theodore Swanson Jr.

2001 — Jack Johnson and Music in the Park Committee

2000 — Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary

1999 — Jim Hood

1998 — Doug Roesch

1997 — Bob Crossman

1996 — Bill Tubbs

1995 — Frank Stocker

1994 — Karen Kummerow

1993 — Steve Hester

1992 — James Hager

1991 — Frank Titus and Bill Nicholls

1990 — Doris Benter

1989 — Somchai Supawanich

1988 — Delbert Riblet

1987 — Robert D. Knapp

1986 — Clyde Day

1985 — Gibson Beautification Foundation

1984 — John Summers

1983 — Frank Hunt III

1982 — Gibson City Lions Club

1981 — Loel Jordan

1980 — Gibson Community Hospital board

1979 — Mrs. “Teddy” Eddleman

1978 — Dr. Robert Rankin

1977 — David Kramer

1976 — Joe Hudson

1975 — Valeria Hunt

1974 — Henry Hager

1973 — Dr. Paul Sunderland

1972 — Charles Crowley

1971 — Dewayne Grafton

1970 — Ernest Brown

1969 — Gibson City Fire Department

1968 — Dr. E.C. Bucher

1967 — Mrs. W.T. Francis

1966 — Rev. Jack Kaley

1965 — Orren Pierce

1964 — Frank Hunt Jr.

1963 — Mrs. Loel Helmick

1962 — Verle Kramer



Past Outstanding Junior Citizens of the Year

2015 — James Fairfield

2014 — Erin Tabor

2013 — Victoria Gaesser and Emily Young

2012 — Katie Massey and Chet McClure

2011 — Joel Hood

2010 — Chelsey Lange and Elliott McClure

2009 — Trevor Litwiller and Leah Livingston

2008 — Craig Sharp

2007 — Grant Kerber

2006 — Lucas Pulley

2005 — Josh Hawthorne

2004 — Josh Wurmnest and Adam Hood

2003 — Ryan Brucker

2002 — Casey Pulley and Josh Garrett

2001 — Justin Hay

2000 — Jake Farmer

1999 — Emily Pardick

1998 — Zach Summers

1997 — Stacey Gramley

1996 — Abby Wurmnest

1995 — Amy Johnson and Kathleen Lee

1994 — Jena Thomas and Jeff Benter

1993 — Brad Everett

1992 — Shane Upton

1991 — Stephanie Cummins

1990 — Amy Kruse

1989 — Mary Pool

1988 — Lance David

1987 — John Ferguson

1986 — Mary Doden and Heath Grote

1985 — Lisa Benter

1984 — Jana K. Leonard

1983 — Kelly Briggs

1982 — Mike Badger Jr.

1981 — Janet Farmer

1980 — Vince Salyards

1979 — Todd Sommer

1978 — Jan Rhodes

1977 — Karl Cender

1976 — Marcia Stimmel

1975 — Ellen Crowley and David Hood

1974 — Ruth Broaddus

1973 — Kelly Allen

1972 — Mike Young



Past Lifetime Achievement Award winners

2015 — Ron and Melanie Warfield

2014 — Ron Hood

2013 — Gary McCullough

2012 — Fred McCullough

2011 — Jim McClard

2009 — Mary Timm

2008 — Jane Lange

2007 — Doug Hager