PBL wrestling loses to GCMS/Fisher, Rantoul in triangular meet

Rantoul def. PBL 70-6

At Rantoul

106 pounds – Alesha Cornett (PBL) won by forfeit.

113 – Gill (RAN) won by forfeit.

120 – Gordillo-Vasquez (RAN) won by forfeit.

126 – Wilborn (RAN) won by forfeit.

132 – Roseman (RAN) pinned Hunter Anderson, 1:51.

138 – McCluster (RAN) tech. fall Jacob Parrish, 16-1.

145 – Goodall (RAN) won by forfeit.

152 – Double forfeit.

160 – Smith (RAN) tech. fall Teagan Wood, 3:20.

170 – Angel (RAN) pinned Hobert Skinner, :40.

182 – Cornwell (RAN) won by forfeit.

195 – Sprandell (RAN) won by forfeit.

220 – Santiago (RAN) won by forfeit.

285 – Burntham (RAN) won by forfeit.

GCMS/Fisher def. PBL 72-9

At Rantoul

106 pounds – Cole Maxey (GCMSF) pinned Alesha Cornett, :16.

113 – Austin Pinaire (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

120 – Dakota Matthews (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

126 – Calen Ragle (GCSMF) won by forfeit.

132 – Hunter Anderson (PBL) dec. Branden Blanck, 8-7.

138 – Jacob Parrish (PBL) pinned Jacob Horsch, 1:12.

145 – Ethan Kasper (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

152 – Lucas Chittick (GCMSF) pinned Teagan Wood, 5:10.

160 – Payton Kean (GCMSF) pinned Hobert Skinner, :57.

170 – Jared Trantina (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

182 – Hayden Workman (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

195 – Owen Duke (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

220 – Garrett Wright (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

285 – Levi Davis (GCMS) won by forfeit.

More information to come courtesy of Ford County Record correspondent Daniel L. Chamness.