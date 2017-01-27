PBL wrestling loses to GCMS/Fisher, Rantoul in triangular meet

- Our Sites
Rantoul def. PBL 70-6
At Rantoul
106 pounds – Alesha Cornett (PBL) won by forfeit.
113 – Gill (RAN) won by forfeit.
120 – Gordillo-Vasquez (RAN) won by forfeit.
126 – Wilborn (RAN) won by forfeit.
132 – Roseman (RAN) pinned Hunter Anderson, 1:51.
138 – McCluster (RAN) tech. fall Jacob Parrish, 16-1.
145 – Goodall (RAN) won by forfeit.
152 – Double forfeit.
160 – Smith (RAN) tech. fall Teagan Wood, 3:20.
170 – Angel (RAN) pinned Hobert Skinner, :40.
182 – Cornwell (RAN) won by forfeit.
195 – Sprandell (RAN) won by forfeit.
220 – Santiago (RAN) won by forfeit.
285 – Burntham (RAN) won by forfeit.
GCMS/Fisher def. PBL 72-9
At Rantoul
106 pounds – Cole Maxey (GCMSF) pinned Alesha Cornett, :16.
113 – Austin Pinaire (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
120 – Dakota Matthews (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
126 – Calen Ragle (GCSMF) won by forfeit.
132 – Hunter Anderson (PBL) dec. Branden Blanck, 8-7.
138 – Jacob Parrish (PBL) pinned Jacob Horsch, 1:12.
145 – Ethan Kasper (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
152 – Lucas Chittick (GCMSF) pinned Teagan Wood, 5:10.
160 – Payton Kean (GCMSF) pinned Hobert Skinner, :57.
170 – Jared Trantina (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
182 – Hayden Workman (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
195 – Owen Duke (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
220 – Garrett Wright (GCMSF) won by forfeit.
285 – Levi Davis (GCMS) won by forfeit.
More information to come courtesy of Ford County Record correspondent Daniel L. Chamness.
