GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestlers advance to IESA sectionals

BLOOMINGTON -- Cale Horsch of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher Middle School wrestling team won the IESA regional championship in the 85-pound bracket at Bloomington Junior High School.
Kaden Gream finished second in the 100-pound bracket. Braylen Kean finished third in the 135-pound bracket and Gavin Workman finished third in the 155-pound bracket.
The advancing wrestlers will grapple at the Monticello Sectional next Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
