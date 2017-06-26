Ford-Iroquois Senior Legion baseball posts 1-2 record in Mattoon

MATTOON -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball team started a string of three games in a weekend at Mattoon by defeating Danville 2-1 on Saturday.

Tyler Buhrmaster pitched a complete game for Ford-Iroquois, allowing no earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out three batters.

The Indians took a 1-0 lead as Dalton Coplea and Andrew Zenner each walked and Jaxson Coplea singled to load the bases before Ben McClure drew a bases-loaded walk to send Dalton Coplea home.

In the fourth inning, Ford-Iroquois extended its lead to 2-0 as Luis Rodriguez was hit by a pitch and Dalton Coplea and Cole Eshleman each walked before Zenner hit a sacrifice fly ball to right field to send Rodriguez home for what would be the game-winning run.

The Indians finished the game producing five hits, including a 2-for-3 performance from Jaxson Coplea.

The Indians lost 5-3 to Effingham in their second Saturday game.

They scored all three of their runs in the fifth inning to try to rally from a five-run deficit.

Luis Rodriguez, who finished the game hitting 2-for-3, led off the fifth inning with a single to center field. After Dalton Coplea drew a walk, Ty Clark hit an RBI single to center field to send Rodriguez home.

Jaxson Coplea hit a one-out RBI double to send Dalton Coplea home before Cole Eshleman doubled to left field to send Clark across home plate.

Tommy Cook took the loss for the Indians, striking out four batters and walking two while allowing five earned runs on seven hits through six innings.

On Sunday, Ford-Iroquois lost 5-4 to Clay County of Brazil, Indiana.

Mark Miller took the loss for the Indians, allowing three runs -- one earned -- on five hits and one walk through three innings. Andrew Zenner allowed two runs -- one earned -- on three hits and one walk through three innings pitched.

With one out in the first inning, Ty Clark singled to center field for Ford-Iroquois. Jaxson Coplea reached base on an error before Clark crossed home plate on an error on a fly ball hit by Cole Eshleman.

Luis Rodriguez -- who hit 2-for-3 -- hit an RBI single to send Jaxson Coplea across home plate.

After Clay County tied the game at 2-2 with two runs in the third inning, Ford-Iroquois regained the lead at 4-3 with a run in the fourth inning. Miller singled with two outs and Dalton Coplea and Clark each walked before Miller crossed home plate on a passed ball.

Clay County tied the game at 3-3 with a run in the top of the fifth inning before the Indians tallied another go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Cole Eshleman hit a one-out single scoring on a Rodriguez single. Clay County then scored the game-tying and game-winning runs in the sixth inning.

SUNDAY, June 25

Clay County 5, Ford-Iroquois Indians 4

CC 002 012 -- 5 8 3

F-I 200 110 -- 4 7 4

W -- Lancaster, 2 IP, 2 H, ER, 3 K, BB. L -- Mark Miller, 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, ER, 0 K, BB.

Clay County -- France 1-1. Ozzie R. Booe 1-3, 2B, RBI, R. Lancaster R. Reinoehl 2-2, 2 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Lafary 1-4. Frey 3-3, R.

Ford-Iroquois -- Dalton Coplea 2 BB. Ty Clark 2-3, R. Jaxson Coplea R. Cole Eshleman 1-3, R. Luis Rodriguez 2-3, 2 RBIs. Tyler Buhrmeister 1-1. Mark Miller 1-2, R.

SATURDAY, June 24

Ford-Iroquois Indians 2, Danville 1

DAN 000 001 0 -- 1 2 0

F-I 100 100 x -- 2 5 4

W -- Tyler Buhrmaster, 7 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. L -- Walder, 0.2 IP, H, ER, K, 3 BB.

Danville -- Walder R. Spicer 1-3. Strader 1-3.

Ford-Iroquois -- Dalton Coplea R. Cole Eshleman 1-3. Andrew Zenner RBI. Jaxson Coplea 2-3. Ben McClure RBI. Ty Clark 1-3. Tommy Cook 1-3. Luis Rodriguez R.

Effingham 5, Ford-Iroquois 3

EFF 004 100 -- 5 7 1

F-I 000 030 -- 3 7 2

W -- Utz, 4 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 0 K, 3 BB. L -- Tommy Cook, 6 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 4 K, 2 BB.

Effingham -- Koester R. Kline 1-3, RBI, R. Tansen 1-3, RBI, R. Graham 1-3, 2B, RBI. Koester 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs. Morrison 1-3, R. Lohmar 1-2, R. Bishop 1-3, 2B.

Ford-Iroquois -- Dalton Coplea R. Ty Clark 1-2, RBI, R. Andrew Zenner 1-4. Jaxson Coplea 1-4, RBI. Cole Eshleman 1-4, 2B, RBI. Ben McClure 1-1, 2 BB. Luis Rodriguez 2-3, R.