Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball defeats Charleston 9-7

Ty Clark, right, of the Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball team slides toward home plate during Tuesday’s game against Charleston.

GIBSON CITY -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball team rallied from a five-run deficit to win 9-7 over Charleston on Tuesday, June 27.

After Charleston scored three runs in the first inning and two in the second, the Indians tallied a run in the bottom of the second inning. Nick Tabor led off the inning with a double to center field, Cole Eshleman reached base on an error that resulted in Tabor crossing home plate.

In the bottom of the third inning, Dalton Coplea hit a leadoff double to left field, Ty Clark walked and Andrew Zenner singled to left field before Coplea crossed home plate on a wild pitch to cut the Indians' deficit to 5-2.

In the fourth inning, Ford-Iroquois (6-8) scored two runs to cut its deficit to 6-4.

Jaxson Coplea led off the inning with a walk before Mike Lewis singled to center field with one out and Jake Watts reached base on a bunt single to load the bases.

Clark and Zenner each drew a bases-loaded walk to send Coplea and Lewis, respectively, across home plate.

The Indians took an 8-6 lead with four runs in the fifth inning.

Eshleman led off the inning with a triple to left field before crossing home plate on a Mark Miller groundout. With two outs, Tommy Cook was hit by a pitch and Watts walked to load the bases.

Dalton Coplea then singled to center field to send Cook across home plate for the tying run before Clark hit a single to left field to send Watts and Coplea home.

After Charleston scored a run in the seventh inning, Zenner led off the eighth inning with a home run past the left-field fence to make the score 9-7.

The Indians finished the game producing 12 hits. Dalton Coplea and Zenner each hit 2-for-4 while Lewis went 2-for-2.

On the mound, Jake Schippert picked up the win in relief for the Indians, allowing one earned run on one hit and four walks while striking out four batters through 3 2/3 innings pitched.

Schippert was relieved by Eshleman, who struck out two batters and walked one through 1 2/3 innings. Starter Jake McKinley allowed six runs -- five earned -- on eight hits while striking out one batter and walking one through 3 2/3 innings pitched.

Ford-Iroquois Indians 9, Charleston 7

CHA 320 100 100 -- 7 9 1

F-I 011 240 01x -- 9 12 2

W -- Jake Schippert, 3.2 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, K, BB. L -- Pluard, 4.2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 7 K, 5 BB.

Charleston -- Buescher 1-3, 3B, RBI, R. Pluard 3-4, 3B, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Richardson 1-5. Kanizer 2-4, 2B, RBI, R. Harrell 1-3, 2b, RBI. Staggs 1-3, 2 R.

Ford-Iroquois (6-8) -- Dalton Coplea 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Ty Clark 1-3, 3 RBIs. Andrew Zenner 2-4, HR, 2 RBIs, R. Nick Tabor 1-4, 2B, R. Cole Eshleman 1-5, 3B, R. Jaxson Coplea 1-4, R. Mark Miller 1-4, RBI. Mike Lewis 2-2, R. Tommy Cook R. Jake Watts 1-3, R.