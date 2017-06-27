Home » The Ford County Record

Twin County Royals 12U baseball defeats Clinton 12-6

Tue, 06/27/2017 - 11:55pm | The Ford County Record
12U
Twin County Royals 12, Clinton 6
TC 700    023    -- 12   7    2
CLI 201    120    -- 6     6    5
Twin County pitching -- Cole P. 3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 4 BB. Braden B. 2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, K, BB. Peyton H. IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, BB.
Twin County hitting -- Aiden J. R. Ephraim J. 2 R. Keagan B 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Cole P. 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Mason B. 1-3. Ty G. 2-3, RBI, R. Peyton H. R. Maosn U. 2 R, 2 BB. Braden B. 1-3, R. 
Clinton hitting -- Sterr 1-1, 2 R, 2 BB. White 2 R. Harrold 1-3, 2B, 3 RBIs. Thayer 2-3, 2 RBIs. Rich 1-3, 3B, R. Carter RBI. Stephenson 1-2, R. 

