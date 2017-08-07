Paxton 10U baseball team defeats Buckley, First String in Paxton All-Stars Tournament

Bryar Cosgrove, right, of the Paxton 10U team slides safely toward home plate during Saturday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Buckley.

PAXTON — The Paxton age 10-and-under baseball team won two games on Saturday in the Paxton All-Stars Tournament.

Paxton started its day with a 12-2 five-inning win over Buckley.

In the first inning of that game, Paxton scored five runs to take a 5-0 lead.

Caleb Fauser singled with one out before scoring on an RBI triple hit by Kayden Vance, who crossed home plate on an RBI double hit by Bryar Cosgrove. Connor Vaughn then hit an infield single to send Cosgrove home before Brady Young hit a two-run, inside-the-park home run.

In the third inning, Paxton extended its lead to 8-0 with three runs.

Fauser hit an inside-the-park home run with two outs before Vance tripled and scored as Cosgrove got on base via Buckley error. Vaughn then hit an RBI triple to send Cosgrove across home plate.

Through four innings, Paxton’s Kayden Vance struck out 10 batters and walked four while allowing no runs on one hit on the mound.

With Caden White on the mound in relief for Paxton, Buckley put up its lone two runs in the fifth inning.

After White struck out Eli Grohler and Braydon Griggs and yielded a one-out single to Tyler Courtney, Arlo Linder hit an RBI double before Linder scored on a defensive indifference after stealing third base.

Paxton would come back with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to force the 10-run rule.

Colsen Hayden walked and Johnny Rodeen was hit by a pitch with one out before Fauser sent Hayden home with an infield single. Vance belted an RBI double before Cosgrove sent Fauser and Vance across home plate with a single.

Linder allowed eight runs on nine hits while striking out eight batters through three innings of pitching for Buckley en route to taking the loss. Courtney allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three batters through the fourth and fifth innings.

At the plate, Paxton produced 14 hits as Fauser and Vance each hit 3-for-3 while Cosgrove and Vaughn each went 2-for-2.

Braydon Griggs hit 1-for-2 with a triple while Linder also went 1-for-2 and Courtney hit 1-for-3 for Buckley.



Paxton 15, First String 2. Paxton started its run to a five-inning victory with four runs in the first inning.

After Johnny Rodeen got on base via a catcher’s interference call, Caleb Fauser hit an infield single and Kayden Vance walked to load the bases. All three baserunners crossed home plate as Bryar Cosgrove hit a sacrifice groundout.

After Connor Vaughn singled, Caden White belted an RBI single to send Vaughn home for Paxton’s fourth run.

In the third inning, Paxton scored seven runs to extend its lead to 11-1.

Rodeen and Fauser each walked with one out before Rodeen scored on a defensive indifference on a stolen base by Fauser, who advanced to third base on the indifference before crossing home plate on a passed ball.

Vance walked and Cosgrove doubled before Vaughn hit an RBI single. White then drove two runs across home plate on a single before Brady Young hit an infield double.

Young crossed home plate on a fielder’s choice ground ball hit by Troy Emberson.

Paxton added four more runs to extend its lead to 15-2 in the fifth inning.

Vance led off the inning by hitting an inside-the-park home run. Cosgrove and Vaughn each doubled before White sent both runners home with a single.

With two outs, Emberson hit an RBI triple to send White across home plate.

Vance was the winning pitcher for Paxton, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two batters through one inning.

Vaughn relieved Vance for the remaining four innings, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out 10 batters.

At the plate, Paxton produced 12 hits as White and Vaughn each hit 3-for-3 while Cosgrove went 2-for-2.

Paxton will play in the single-elimination semifinals at noon Sunday. A win would put Paxton in the championship game, which will be played at 5:45 p.m. later that day.



St. Joseph 15, Buckley 0. St. Joseph scored seven runs in the first inning before tallying two runs in the second inning and six in the third.

Buckley will play its next game at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.



10U

Paxton 12, Buckley 2

BUC 000 00 — 2 3 1

PAX 503 04 — 12 14 0

W — Kayden Vance, 4 IP, H, 0 R, 10 K, 4 BB. L — Arlo Linder, 3 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 K, 0 BB.

Buckley — Tyler Courtney 1-3. Braydon Griggs 1-2, 3B. Arlo Linder 1-2, 2B, RBI. Andrew Calver BB. Jack Wesslund BB. Bryson Crow BB. Kyler Burnett BB.

Paxton — Caleb Fauser 3-3, HR, 2 RBIs. Kayden Vance 3-3, 2B, 2 3B, 2 RBIs. Bryar Cosgrove 2-2, 2B, 3 RBIs. Connor Vaughn 2-2, 3B, 2 RBIs. Brady Young 1-2, HR, 2 RBIs. Troy Emberson 1-2. Mason Purvis 1-2. Ethan Perry 1-2. Colsen Hayden BB.



Paxton 15, First String 2

FS 011 00 — 2 4 0

PAX 407 04 — 15 12 0

W — Kayden Vance, IP, 2 H, R, 2 K, BB.

Paxton — Johnny Rodeen BB. Caleb Fauser 1-2. Kayden Vance 1-1, HR, RBI, 2 BB. Bryar Cosgrove 2-2, 2 2B, 3 RBIs. Connor Vaughn 3-3, 2B, RBI. Caden White 3-3, 3B, 5 RBIs. 1-3, 2B. Troy Emberson 1-3, 2 RBIs. Isaiah Busby 2 BB. Colsen Hayden BB.



St. Joseph 15, Buckley 0

BUC 000 — 0

STJ 729 — 15

L — Tyler Courtney.