Here are some of the highlights from Wednesday's Monticello Holiday Hoopla game ...
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (12) goes for a loose ball during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) puts up a shot in the lane during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) tips off during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt attempts a 3-pointer during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) elevates over a defender during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Sam Baillie (23) works on the post during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett (3) attempts a 3-pointer from the corner during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett (3) attempts a shot in the lane during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Monticello.
GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett, second from right, goes up for a layup in transition during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Monticello.
