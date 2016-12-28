Here are some of the highlights from Wednesday's Monticello Holiday Hoopla game ...
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner, left, puts up a shot attempt during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cole Eshleman, left, attempts a 3-pointer during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Coplea, left, goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Colton Kleinert, middle, goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cole Eshleman (30) goes up for a layup attempt during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tyler Pichon (13) goes up for an offensive-rebound putback during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner (44) and Tyler Pichon, left, go up for a rebound during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tyler Pichon (13) goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luke Fitton, right, looks to go up for an offensive-rebound putback during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner (44) goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jaxson Coplea (22) attempts a shot during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL cheerleading squad perform during a timeout in Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Sanders, right, goes up for a layup during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner (44) shoots during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Sanders, left, and Keaton Krumwiede (4) defend during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Sanders, right, shoots a jumper during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner (44) goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Sanders, middle, attempts a 3-pointer during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede (4) goes up for a fastbreak layup during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jaxson Coplea, middle, goes up for a layup attempt during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Coplea, right, goes up for a fastbreak layup during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cole Eshleman goes up for a fastbreak layup during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luis Rodriguez, left, attempts a 3-pointer during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner (44) shoots during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tyler Pichon, middle, goes up for a shot attempt in the lane during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tom Henrichs (32) grabs a rebound during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
PBL boys basketball vs. Neoga
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tom Henrichs (32) grabs a rebound during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Neoga.
