Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's Monticello Holiday Hoopla third-place game ...
PBL girls basketball vs. Tuscola
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Madison Grohler, left, possesses the ball during Thursday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Tuscola.
PBL girls basketball vs. Tuscola
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Valeree Johnson (22) passes the ball during Thursday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Tuscola.
PBL girls basketball vs. Tuscola
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL High School girls basketball team huddle up during Thursday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Tuscola.
PBL girls basketball vs. Tuscola
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL head coach Rachel Hurliman, right, talks with a referee during Thursday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Tuscola.
