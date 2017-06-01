Here are some of the highlights from Friday's Heart of Illinois Conference game ...
GCMS boys basketball at Tremont (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (12) puts up a floater from outside the free-throw line during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins pleads with the referee on a call made during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins shouts instructions from the bench during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes goes up for a shot attempt with his left hand during Friday’s game against Tremont.
The GCMS crowd voices its displeasure with a second-half whistle during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (12) defends during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) gets inside the defender during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett (3) and his teammates get fired up from the bench during the second half of Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett (3) goes up for a fastbreak layup during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett (3) shoots a 3-pointer during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett (3) shoots from the elbow during Friday’s game against Tremont.
