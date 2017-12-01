Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's Sangamon Valley Conference game in Gilman ...
PBL girls basketball at Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Mackenzie Bruns (20) goes up for a layup attempt during Thursday's game against Iroquois West.
PBL’s Kirra Lantz, right, drives to the basket during Thursday’s junior varsity game against Iroquois West.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (54) goes up for a shot attempt during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (54) goes up for a shot attempt during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) shoots during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) dribbles during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
Iroquois West’s Meara Tilstra (31) looks to pass the ball in the backcourt as PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (54) defends during Thursday’s game.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) looks to pass the ball during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
PBL’s Madison Grohler (40) is fouled as she attempts a shot during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison (11) goes up for a layup during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
PBL’s Madison Grohler, right, dribbles during Thursday’s game against Iroquois West.
