Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament boys basketball game at El Paso ...
HOIC Tourney: GCMS vs. Lexington
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (20) goes up and under the backboard for a basket during Saturday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament game against Lexington.
GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett (3) contests a 3-point shot attempt during Saturday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament game against Lexington.
GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett (3) attempts a free throw during the first half of Saturday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament game against Lexington.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) elevates to block a shot during Saturday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament game against Lexington.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) goes up strong for a layup during Saturday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament game against Lexington.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) drives on a defender during Saturday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament game against Lexington.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (12) is fouled as he attempts a fastbreak layup during Saturday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament game against Lexington.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes, fourth from right, wears black as he looks on from the bench with an ankle injury during Saturday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament game against Lexington.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) scores two of his 14 first-half points during Saturday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament game against Lexington.
