Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's meet in Normal ...
-
GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestling at Normal Parkside Super Duals
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestler Cale Horsch wrestles during Saturday’s Normal Parkside Super Duals.
-
GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestling at Normal Parkside Super Duals
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestlers Kellen DeSchepper wrestles during Saturday’s Normal Parkside Super Duals.
-
GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestling at Normal Parkside Super Duals
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestler Mikayla Dykes wrestles during Saturday’s Normal Parkside Super Duals.
-
GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestling at Normal Parkside Super Duals
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestler Kaden Gream wrestles during Saturday’s Normal Parkside Super Duals.
-
GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestling at Normal Parkside Super Duals
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestler Drew Pervis wrestles during Saturday’s Normal Parkside Super Duals.
-
GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestling at Normal Parkside Super Duals
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestler Gavin Workman wrestles during Saturday’s Normal Parkside Super Duals.
-
GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestling at Normal Parkside Super Duals
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher Middle School wrestler Braylen Kean wrestles during Saturday’s Normal Parkside Super Duals.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.