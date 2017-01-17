Here are some of the highlights from Monday's game at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington ...
GCMS boys basketball vs. Fisher (HOIC Tourney)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Ben Freehill lets go of a 3-point shot attempt during Monday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament game against Fisher.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Fisher (HOIC Tourney)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt drives the baseline and looks for an open teammate during Monday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament game against Fisher.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Fisher (HOIC Tourney)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) elevates in the lane during Monday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament game against Fisher.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Fisher (HOIC Tourney)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett (3) launches a 3-point shot attempt during Monday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament game against Fisher.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Fisher (HOIC Tourney)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (12) puts up a floater in the lane during Monday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament game against Fisher.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Fisher (HOIC Tourney)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) converts a field goal during Monday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament game against Fisher.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Fisher (HOIC Tourney)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) goes up strong on the post during Monday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament game against Fisher.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Fisher (HOIC Tourney)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (20) attempts a fadeaway shot during Monday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament game against Fisher.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Fisher (HOIC Tourney)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes and the Falcons bench looks on during Monday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament game against Fisher.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Fisher (HOIC Tourney)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett (3) knocks down one of his three fourth-quarter triples during Monday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament game against Fisher.
GCMS boys basketball vs. Fisher (HOIC Tourney)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt (12) drives past a defender with the score tied at 52-52 during Monday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament game against Fisher.
