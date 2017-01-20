Here are some of the highlights from Friday's semifinal game at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington ...
GCMS boys basketball vs. Ridgeview (HOIC Tournament)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett pulls up for a jump shot during Friday’s HOIC Tournament semifinal game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill attempts a floater in the lane during Friday’s HOIC Tournament semifinal game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill dives after a loose ball during the half of Friday’s HOIC Tournament semifinal game against Ridgeview.
GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins talks to his team during one of the final timeouts of Friday’s HOIC Tournament semifinal game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt defends against Ridgeviwe’s Noah Young during Friday’s HOIC Tournament semifinal game.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt drives into the lane with Ridgeview’s Noah Young defending during Friday’s HOIC Tournament semifinal game.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt goes up for a shot attempt as Ridgeview’s Noah Young defends during Friday’s HOIC Tournament semifinal game.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt attempts a shot in the lane during Friday’s HOIC Tournament semifinal game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt takes a shot from the post defends during Friday’s HOIC Tournament semifinal game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Sam Baillie (23) and Austin Allen (11) defend against Ridgeview’s Noah Young during Friday’s HOIC Tournament semifinal game.
GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett squeezes between two defenders for a shot attempt during Friday’s HOIC Tournament semifinal game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett drives into the lane for a shot attempt during Friday’s HOIC Tournament semifinal game against Ridgeview.
