Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game at Kentland, Indiana ...
-
PBL boys basketball at South Newton
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luke Fitton, second from left, puts up a shot attempt in the lane during Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball at South Newton
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Gooden (40) drives toward the basket during Friday’s junior varsity game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball at South Newton
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Swanson (42) tries to go up for a rebound during Friday’s junior varsity game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball at South Newton
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Gooden (40) attempts a long-range shot during Friday’s junior varsity game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball at South Newton
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt dribbles during Friday’s junior varsity game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball at South Newton
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tanner Coe (30) attempts a shot during Friday’s junior varsity game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball at South Newton
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL cheerleading squad perform during Friday’s junior varsity boys basketball game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball at South Newton
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Colton Kleinert (21) looks to pass the ball during Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball at South Newton
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Coplea (2) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball at South Newton
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cole Eshleman, right, drives toward the basket during Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball at South Newton
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner, middle, looks to pass the ball during Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball at South Newton
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner (44) attempts a 3-point shot during Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball at South Newton
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tyler Pichon (13) puts up a shot attempt in the lane during Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball at South Newton
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner (44) attempts a 3-point shot during Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball at South Newton
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL head coach Adam Schonauer, right, talks with a referee during Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball at South Newton
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luke Fitton (42) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball at South Newton
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cole Eshleman (30) drives toward the basket during Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball at South Newton
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cole Eshleman (30) puts up a shot in the lane during Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball at South Newton
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Colton Kleinert (21) prepares to attempt a 3-pointer during Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball at South Newton
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Coplea (2) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball at South Newton
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jaxson Coplea (22) defends during Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball at South Newton
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Colton Kleinert looks to inbound the ball during Friday’s game against South Newton.
-
PBL boys basketball at South Newton
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL players and fans react after a basket is made during Friday’s game against South Newton.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.