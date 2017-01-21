Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's third-place game at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington ...
GCMS boys basketball vs. EPG (HOIC Tourney)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Ryland Holt attempts a shot in the first half of Saturday's HOIC Tournament third-place game against El Paso-Gridley.
Members of the GCMS boys basketball team and cheerleaders pose with their third-place trophy after the basketball team won Saturday’s HOIC Tournament third-place game.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt drives on El Paso-Gridley’s Hub Halvorsen during Saturday’s HOIC Tournament third-place game.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt shoots a baseline jumper during Saturday’s HOIC Tournament third-place game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt drives along the baseline during Saturday’s HOIC Tournament third-place game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett shoots from beyond the arc during Saturday’s HOIC Tournament third-place game against El Paso-Gridley.
