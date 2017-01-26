Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's game in Paxton ...
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Allie Hitz, right, celebrates senior night festivities prior to Thursday’s game against Watseka. Hitz is the daughter of the late Trisha Hitz. She has two brothers, Kyle and Seth. She has been in basketball, Panther Pals and career internship. Her future plans are to attend Parkland College majoring in pediatric nursing. Her favorite memories were the trip to the Chicago Sky game and all of the pregame fun in the locker room.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Emily Adwell (21) shoots during Thursday’s junior varsity game against Watseka.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kirra Lantz goes up for a shot attempt during Thursday’s junior varsity game against Watseka.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Blue Crew cheer on their girls basketball team during Thursday’s game against Watseka.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Blue Crew cheer on their girls basketball team during Thursday’s game against Watseka.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Allie Hitz (14) dribbles during Thursday’s game against Watseka.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Madison Grohler dribbles toward the basket during Thursday’s game against Watseka.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Liberty Jamison, left, pulls down a rebound during Thursday’s game against Watseka.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (54) shoots during Thursday’s game against Watseka.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Valeree Johnson dribbles during Thursday’s game against Watseka.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (54) passes to Mackenzie Bruns (20) during Thursday’s game against Watseka.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (54) and Watseka’s Kennedy Bauer, right, dive for a loose ball during Thursday’s game.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Valeree Johnson, left, has the ball during Thursday’s game against Watseka.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Madison Grohler (40) goes up for a layup attempt during Thursday’s game against Watseka.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Watseka (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (23) is fouled by Watseka’s Mallory Drake during Thursday’s game.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.