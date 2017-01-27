Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game in Paxton ...
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner (44) goes up for a layup attempt during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Sanders (24) dribbles during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Brady Barfield looks to inbound the ball during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tom Henrichs, right, goes up for a layup during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tyler Pichon (13) goes up for a layup during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Blue Crew cheer on the boys basketball team during Friday’s game against Iroquois West, moments after singing “The Star Spangled Banner.”
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Colton Kleinert, left, shoots a 3-pointer during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luke Fitton (42) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner, left, shoots from long range during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cole Eshleman (30) dribbles during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tyler Pichon goes up for a shot attempt against two Iroquois West defenders during Friday’s game.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Coplea (2) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jaxson Coplea, left, goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner shoots from long range during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tom Henrichs (32) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luis Rodriguez (5) dribbles during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Colton Kleinert goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede (4) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL boys basketball team react after a basket is made during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.