Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's game in Paxton ...
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Prairie Central (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Colton Kleinert (21) and Andrew Zenner (44) defend Prairie Central’s Tom Shafer (24) during Saturday’s game.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Prairie Central (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL head coach Adam Schonauer reacts to an official’s call made during Saturday’s game against Prairie Central.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Prairie Central (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL boys basketball team huddle up prior to the second half of Saturday’s game against Prairie Central.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Prairie Central (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luis Rodriguez (5) dribbles during Saturday’s game against Prairie Central.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.