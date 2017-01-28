Here are some sights of the PBL cheerleading squad on Saturday, Jan. 28 ...
PBL cheerleading state-bound (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL cheerleading squad are recognized for their IHSA state meet qualification via fourth-place finish at Saturday's Normal West Sectional during the halftime period of the boys basketball team's game on Saturday against Prairie Central.
PBL cheerleading state-bound (2017)
Photographer: Photo provided
Members of the PBL cheerleading squad pose for a photo at Saturday’s IHSA Normal West Sectional.
PBL cheerleading state-bound (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
