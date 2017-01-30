Here are some of the sights and highlights from Friday's game in Gibson City ...
Photographer: Ryan Ferguaon/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS "Legends" are honored at Friday's high school boys basketball game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
GCMS "Legends" are honored during Friday's high school boys basketball game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt, middle, and teammates defend a shot from the lane during Friday’s game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
GCMS’s Connor Birky attempts a first-half jumper during Friday’s game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt blocks a shot by Deer Creek-Mackinaw’s Carl Schmidgall during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt shoots a baseline jumper during Friday’s game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett draws attention in the lane and dishes to the perimeter during Friday’s game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett scores on a second-half steal and layup during Friday’s game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt goes up for a breakaway layup during Friday’s game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins shouts play calls to his players during Friday’s game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt closes out on Deer Creek-Mackinaw’s Nick DeBolt’s 3-point shot attempt during Friday’s game.
