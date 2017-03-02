Here are some of the highlights from Friday's SVC Tournament semifinal game in Onarga ...
PBL boys basketball vs. South Newton (SVC Tourney 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luke Fitton (42) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s SVC Tournament semifinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Dalton Coplea (2) and Colton Kleinert (21) defend during Friday’s SVC Tournament semifinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Cole Eshleman (30) dribbles during Friday’s SVC Tournament semifinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Andrew Zenner (44) looks to go up for a shot attempt during Friday’s SVC Tournament semifinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Jaxson Coplea, left, shoots from long range during Friday’s SVC Tournament semifinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Andrew Zenner goes up for a layup attempt during Friday’s SVC Tournament semifinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Colton Kleinert, left, goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s SVC Tournament semifinal game against South Newton.
PBL players react from the bench as a basket is scored during Friday’s SVC Tournament semifinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Cole Eshleman, middle, grabs the ball on a steal during Friday’s SVC Tournament semifinal game against South Newton.
PBL players react as a basket is scored during Friday’s SVC Tournament semifinal game against South Newton.
PBL players react as the game-winning basket is scored during Friday’s SVC Tournament semifinal game against South Newton.
PBL’s Tom Henrichs gives Luke Fitton (42) a congratulatory hug after Fitton made the game-winning basket during Friday’s SVC Tournament semifinal game against South Newton.
