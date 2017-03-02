Here are some of the sights from Friday's competition at Bloomington ...
PBL High School cheerleading at IHSA state meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL High School cheerleading squad perform Friday at the IHSA state competition.
PBL High School cheerleading at IHSA state meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fans cheer on PBL’s cheerleading squad as it enters the floor for its performance Friday at the IHSA state competition.
PBL High School cheerleading at IHSA state meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fans cheer on PBL’s cheerleading squad as it enters the floor for its performance Friday at the IHSA state competition.
PBL High School cheerleading at IHSA state meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL High School cheerleading squad enter the mat for their performance Friday’s at the IHSA state competition.
PBL High School cheerleading at IHSA state meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL High School cheerleading at IHSA state meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL High School cheerleading at IHSA state meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL High School cheerleading at IHSA state meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL High School cheerleading at IHSA state meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL High School cheerleading at IHSA state meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL High School cheerleading at IHSA state meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL High School cheerleading at IHSA state meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL High School cheerleading at IHSA state meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL High School cheerleading at IHSA state meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL High School cheerleading at IHSA state meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL High School cheerleading at IHSA state meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL cheerleader Paige Ritz, left, and Lane Timmons pose for a photo with a sign displayed Friday at the IHSA state competition.
PBL High School cheerleading at IHSA state meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fans of the PBL cheerleading squad pose for a photo alongside cheerleader Paige Ritz, second from right, Friday at the IHSA state competition.
PBL High School cheerleading at IHSA state meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL cheerleading fans Emily Adwell, left, and Alexis Gray show support for the squad Friday at the IHSA state competition.
PBL High School cheerleading at IHSA state meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL cheerleading squad pose for a photo Friday at the IHSA state competition. The squad consists of, in no particular order, Maya Brust, Olivia Littlefield, Grace Armstong, Alexis Wisniewski, Josie Warren, Taylor Finney, Paige Ritz, Morgan Schroeder, Sindra Gerdes, Jordyn Scott, Kassidy Marshall, Page Stricklin, Emma Stricklin, Delani Zoller, Kendra Snelling and Ellie Smith. The Panthers’ head coach is Kylee Kilian. Jill Schrodt serves as an assistant coach.
