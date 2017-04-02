Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's regional tournament in St. Joseph ...
PBL wrestling at IHSA Class 1A St. Joseph Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jacob Parrish, left, wrestles in the 138-pound championship match of Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional.
PBL wrestling at IHSA Class 1A St. Joseph Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Christian Denam, above, wrestles in a 195-pound wrestleback match at Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional.
PBL wrestling at IHSA Class 1A St. Joseph Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Hunter Anderson, left, wrestles in the 132-pound third-place match of Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional.
PBL wrestling at IHSA Class 1A St. Joseph Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Hunter Anderson, right, wrestles in the 132-pound third-place match of Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional.
PBL wrestling at IHSA Class 1A St. Joseph Regional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jacob Parrish, right, wrestles in the 138-pound championship match of Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional.
