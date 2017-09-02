Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's game between PBL and Clifton Central ...
PBL girls basketball at IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional championship game
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) goes up for a shot attempt during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional championship game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Emma Fleming (45) goes up for a shot attempt during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional championship game against Clifton Central.
Members of the PBL girls basketball team talk things over prior to the second half of Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional championship game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s fans cheer on the girls basketball team during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional championship game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (54) puts up a shot attempt during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional championship game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Madi Peden (21) tries to regain possession of the ball during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional championship game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler goes up for a shot attempt during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional championship game against Clifton Central.
PBL players fall on a loose ball on the floor during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional championship game against Clifton Central.
An official converses with PBL head coach Rachel Hurliman, right, during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional championship game against Clifton Central.
PBL’s Anne Rutledge participates in the Three-Point Showdown’s regional round prior to Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional championship game between PBL and Clifton Central.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler participates in the Three-Point Showdown’s regional round prior to Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional championship game between PBL and Clifton Central.
GCMS’s Emily Clinton participates in the Three-Point Showdown’s regional round prior to Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional championship game between PBL and Clifton Central.
GCMS’s Claire Retherford participates in the Three-Point Showdown’s regional round prior to Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional championship game between PBL and Clifton Central.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols participates in the Three-Point Showdown’s regional round prior to Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional championship game between PBL and Clifton Central.
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway participates in the Three-Point Showdown’s regional round prior to Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional championship game between PBL and Clifton Central.
GCMS’s Megan Moody participates in the Three-Point Showdown’s regional round prior to Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional championship game between PBL and Clifton Central.
PBL’s Liberty Jamison participates in the Three-Point Showdown’s regional round prior to Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional championship game between PBL and Clifton Central.
