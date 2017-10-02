Here are some of the highlights from Friday's Heart of Illinois Conference game ...
GCMS boys basketball at Eureka
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt attempts a floater on the last play of regulation during Friday’s game against Eureka. The miss led to overtime.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes attempts a 3-pointer during Friday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS’s Keegan Allen steals the ball from Eureka’s Cade Meiss during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt sinks a first-half jumper during Friday’s game against Eureka.
GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett launches a 3-pointer during Friday’s game against Eureka.
