Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's game in Paxton ...
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Tuscola
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luke Fitton (42) dunks the basketball on a lob pass during Tuesday’s game against Tuscola.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Tuscola
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Gooden (40) dribbles during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against Tuscola.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Tuscola
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle (23) shoots during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against Tuscola.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Tuscola
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Colton Kleinert (21) and Cole Eshleman (30) defend as Tuscola’s Kaleb Williams (4) passes the ball during Tuesday’s game.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Tuscola
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
With PBL’s Andrew Zenner (44) contesting, Tuscola’s Ray Kerkhoff (50) goes up for an unsuccessful layup attempt during Tuesday’s game.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Tuscola
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner, left, and Luke Fitton (42) defend as Tuscola’s Tyler Meinhold (3) handles the ball during Tuesday’s game.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Tuscola
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luis Rodriguez (5) receives congratulations from teammates after making a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter of Tuesday’s game against Tuscola.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Tuscola
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luis Rodriguez (5) and Cole Eshleman (30) defend as Tuscola’s Kaleb Williams (4) looks to pass the ball during Tuesday’s game.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Tuscola
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jaxson Coplea, middle, tries to grab a rebound during Tuesday’s game against Tuscola.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Tuscola
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede (4) and Colton Kleinert, right, defend as an unidentified Tuscola ballhandler loses possession during Tuesday’s game.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Tuscola
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cole Eshleman (30) shoots during Tuesday’s game against Tuscola.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Tuscola
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Coplea, left, goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against Tuscola.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Tuscola
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luis Rodriguez (5) pulls up for a jump-shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against Tuscola.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Tuscola
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Coplea, left, looks to pass the ball during Tuesday’s game against Tuscola.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Tuscola
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luke Fitton, right, goes up for what would be a buzzer-beating layup for two points at the end of the third quarter of Tuesday’s game against Tuscola.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Tuscola
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Colton Kleinert, left, has the ball during Tuesday’s game against Tuscola.
-
PBL boys basketball vs. Tuscola
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner, left, shoots from long range during Tuesday’s game against Tuscola.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.