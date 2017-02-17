Here are some of the sights and highlights from Friday's junior varsity and varsity games, as well as the senior-night festivites, in which soon-to-be retired athletic director John Overstreet was also recognized ...
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL High School boys basketball team hold up their Sangamon Valley Conference championship trophy after Friday’s regular-season finale against Cissna Park, which the Panthers won 52-30 to improve their record to 18-7 overall and 7-0 in the SVC.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s junior varsity game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Gooden, middle, puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s junior varsity game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL High School cheerleader Grace Armstrong, middle, is recognized during senior-night activities prior to Friday’s boys basketball varsity game against Cissna Park. Armstrong is the daughter of Tom and Ann Armstrong. She has one sister, Abby, and two brothers, Gabe and Sam. She has been in cheerleading. Her future plans are to attend Illinois State University majoring in business. Her favorite memory is the team bonding.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL High School cheerleader Taylor Finney, second from left, is recognized during senior-night activities prior to Friday’s boys basketball varsity game against Cissna Park. Finney is the daughter of Dawn McCarren and Butch Cross and Rich Finney. She has three sisters, Macey, Isabella and Paisley. She has been in cheerleading. Her future plans are to attend Parkland College majoring in nursing. Her favorite memories are the team sleepovers.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL High School cheerleader Delani Zoller, second from right, is recognized during senior-night activities prior to Friday’s boys basketball varsity game against Cissna Park. Zoller is the daughter of Katrina Little. She has a brother, Tristan. She has been in cheerleading. Her future plans are to attend college majoring in psychology. Her favorite memory is the bus ride to the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state meet.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL boys basketball player Dalton Coplea, second from right, is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Cissna Park. Coplea is the son of Mark and Jodi Coplea. He has two brothers, Jaxson and Gavin. He has been in football, basketball, baseball, National Honor Society, FBLA, FFA, student council and Math team. His future plans are to attend Lindenwood majoring in business and to play baseball. His favorite memory is when Colton Kleinert got his shot pinned against the backboard by Chase Elson in practice.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cole Eshleman, middle, is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Cissna Park. Eshleman is the son of Trent and Amy Eshleman. He has one brother, Jay. He has been in football, basketball, baseball, golf, FFA, National Honor Society, chorus, madrigals, FBLA, Math team and Blue Crew. His future plans are to attend Lindenwood majoring in law and to play baseball. His favorite memory is making two 3-pointers as a freshman against his senior brother and celebrating to the point where they got into a scrap in practice.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luke Fitton, middle, is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Cissna Park. Fitton is the son of Matt and Cara Fitton. He has two brothers, Joe and Ben. He has been in baseball and basketball. His future plans are to attend college and play baseball. His favorite memory is all of the bus rides.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Wolfgang Heisler, middle, is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Cissna Park. Heisler is the son of Wolfgang and Vickie Heisler. He has three sisters, Darby, Kaycee and Haylee, and two brothers, Ty and Nick. He has been in football, track and field, ICE, Blue Crew and basketball. His future plans are to attend college. His favorite memory is Buzz getting dunked on.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tom Henrichs, middle, is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Cissna Park. Henrichs is the son of Mark and Mary Henrichs. He has two brothers, Lucas and Jefferson, and two sisters, Allison and Jennifer. He has been in band, show choir, track and field and basketball. His future plans are to attend Parkland College. His favorite memory is playing basketball for, as stated in the senior-night program, “such a great team and coaching staff.”
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Colton Kleinert, middle, is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Cissna Park. Kleinert is the son of Shane and Traci Kleinert. He has two sisters, Kailey and Brooke, and a brother, Beau. He has been in football and basketball. His future plans are to attend college majoring in law. His favorite memory is when Buddy got dunked on in summer league.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luis Rodriguez, second from right, is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Cissna Park. Rodriguez is the son of Luis and Carolina Rodriguez. He has a sister, Emilyn, and a brother, Max. He has been in football and basketball. His future plans are to attend college majoring in physical therapy. His favorite memories are winning the regional last year and, as stated in the senior-night program, “breaking coach (Brock) Niebuhr’s ankles.”
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner, second from right, is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Cissna Park. Zenner is the son of Jim and Amy Zenner. He has a sister, Chelsea, and a brother, Dakota. He has been in football, basketball and baseball. His future plans are to attend John Logan and play baseball. His favorite memory is when Tom got dunked on at the Lincoln tournament.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL High School athletic director John Overstreet, right, receives a handshake from Jim Zenner, and is greeted to a standing ovation from the crowd, as he is recognized during senior night activities prior to Friday’s boys basketball varsity game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL High School athletic director John Overstreet, second from left, receives a handshake from PBL Superintendent Cliff McClure as he is recognized during senior night activities prior to Friday’s boys basketball varsity game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL High School athletic director John Overstreet, third from left, is recognized during senior night activities prior to Friday’s boys basketball varsity game against Cissna Park. Overstreet is retiring after the 2016-17 school year. Overstreet was joined on the court by members of his family; including his wife Dawn, two of his three sons along with their spouses and his grandchildren.
The following speech was delivered during his recognition by PBL High School Principal Travis Duley:
“Mr. Overstreet has served as athletic director at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School for 18 years. Since taking over as athletic director in the fall of 1999, Mr. Overstreet has worked tirelessly to maintain and improve the PBL athletic department. From scheduling games, to scheduling officials, to taking care of all of the behind the scenes work that nobody even knows about; Mr. Overstreet will be greatly missed. John is well known as a meticulous planner, manager, and organizer. Under Mr. Overstreet’s watch, never has a game gone by on the grounds of PBL High School where every last detail wasn’t thought out — from who’s taking tickets, to where the visiting team’s bus should park, to the officials having the specific drink that they like waiting for them at the end of the game. This is just a small list of the detail-oriented planning that Mr. Overstreet takes care of for each and every athletic event at PBL High School.
“In addition to his work at PBL, Mr. Overstreet has also been heavily involved with the leadership and decision-making of the Sangamon Valley Conference. As legendary girls basketball coach and Iroquois West athletic director Hanns Meyer put it a 2010 letter in support of John’s nomination for the Illinois Athletic Directors Association Class A athletic director of the year, ‘As executive secretary and the longest-serving athletic director in the association, his commitment to the SVC has sustained the stability of the conference through many changes in membership and principals over the years. His web-based publication of the SVC has made it a model to other conferences throughout the state of Illinois. His leadership and commitment to the SVC is irreplaceable.’ Although John did not win the award in 2010, he did win it in 2011. The following year, he was also honored as a finalist for the National Athletic Director of the Year by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.”
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL High School band play prior to Friday’s boys basketball varsity game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner (44) shoots a 3-pointer during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cole Eshleman (30) goes up for a layup attempt during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luke Fitton (42) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Colton Kleinert (21) and Dalton Coplea (2) defend Cissna Park’s Christian Stadeli during Friday’s game.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cole Eshleman, left, drives toward the basket during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner, left, shoots a 3-pointer is recognized during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Colton Kleinert (21) shoots a 3-pointer during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Colton Kleinert (21) goes up for a shot attempt is recognized during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Blue Crew cheer for the boys basketball team during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tyler Pichon (13) goes up for a layup attempt during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luis Rodriguez, left, shoots a 3-pointer during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luke Fitton (42) goes up for a layup attempt during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Coplea (2) dribbles during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luis Rodriguez, right, and Cissna Park’s Tristen Kissack (20) fall on the floor for a loose ball while PBL’s Tyler Pichon, middle, bends over to pick it up as well during Friday’s game.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL senior Wolfgang Heisler (1) enters the game as fellow senior Dalton Coplea (2) claps in approval during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL senior Dalton Coplea receives pleasantries from teammate Tyler Pichon as he is subbed out during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner (44) receives pleasantries from assistant coach Tom Rubarts while fellow assistant coach Blake Bodine applauds as he is subbed out during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner (44) receives pleasantries from teammates as he is subbed out during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jaxson Coplea, left, shoots a 3-pointer during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
As PBL senior Luke Fitton (42) is subbed out for fellow senior Tom Henrichs (32) during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Cissna Park, the two exchange pleasantries.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL assistant coach Blake Bodine, right, exchanges pleasantries with senior Luke Fitton as he is subbed out during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL senior Luke Fitton (42) is greeted by teammates as he is subbed out during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL senior Colton Kleinert (21) receives a handshake from head coach Adam Schonauer as he is subbed out during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL senior Luis Rodriguez (5) is greeted by head coach Adam Schonauer as he is subbed out during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL senior Luis Rodriguez (5) receives pleasantries from teammate Brady Barfield as he is subbed out during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tom Henrichs, left, is fouled as he grabs an offensive rebound during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL seniors Tom Henrichs, left, and Luis Rodriguez exchange pleasantries as Henrichs is subbed out during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL High School athletic director John Overstreet, right, shakes the hand of head boys basketball coach Adam Schonauer before giving the Sangamon Valley Conference championship trophy to the team after Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL boys basketball team and cheerleading squad, along with Jacob Parrish in the Panther costume, pose for a photo with the basketball team’s Sangamon Valley Conference championship trophy after Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
