Here are some of the highlights from PBL's seventh-grade championship match against Prairie Central and eighth-grade semifinal game against Cissna Park on Saturday in Onarga ...
PBL Junior High School volleyball at Twin County Conference Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team pose for a photo with their second-place trophy won Saturday at the Twin County Conference Tournament.
Emma Steiner of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Saturday’s Twin County Conference Tournament championship match against Prairie Central.
PBL’s Addison Oyer, middle, of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team hits the ball during Saturday’s Twin County Conference Tournament championship match against Prairie Central.
Makenna Ecker of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Saturday’s Twin County Conference Tournament championship match against Prairie Central.
Members of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team hold up their second-place trophy won Saturday at the Twin County Conference Tournament.
Makenna Klann (1) of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team gets a hit on the ball during Saturday’s Twin County Conference Tournament semifinal match against Cissna Park.
Members of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Saturday’s Twin County Conference Tournament semifinal match against Cissna Park.
Jasmine Miles (4) of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team gets a hit on the ball during Saturday’s Twin County Conference Tournament semifinal match against Cissna Park.
Hannah Schwarz (5) of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team serves during Saturday’s Twin County Conference Tournament semifinal match against Cissna Park.
Kayla Adwell, right, of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team gets a hit on the ball during Saturday’s Twin County Conference Tournament semifinal match against Cissna Park.
Baylee Cosgrove of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team serves during Saturday’s Twin County Conference Tournament semifinal match against Cissna Park.
Jaden Bender of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team serves during Saturday’s Twin County Conference Tournament semifinal match against Cissna Park.
Maddy Foellner of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team serves during Saturday’s Twin County Conference Tournament semifinal match against Cissna Park.
Makenna Klann (1) of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team sets the ball during Saturday’s Twin County Conference Tournament semifinal match against Cissna Park.
Makayla Klann of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team serves during Saturday’s Twin County Conference Tournament semifinal match against Cissna Park.
