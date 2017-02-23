Here are some of the highlights from Wednesday's indoor meet at the University of Illinois in Champaign ...
-
PBL track and field at Armory Meet (Feb. 22, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Garrett Bachtold pole vaults during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
-
PBL track and field at Armory Meet (Feb. 22, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Anne Rutledge runs in the 400-meter dash during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
-
PBL track and field at Armory Meet (Feb. 22, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler triple jumps during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
-
PBL track and field at Armory Meet (Feb. 22, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jonathan Muller long jumps during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
-
PBL track and field at Armory Meet (Feb. 22, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gavin Ogburn (3) runs in the 400-meter dash during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
-
PBL track and field at Armory Meet (Feb. 22, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Shannon Carlson (16) runs in the 1,600-meter run during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
-
PBL track and field at Armory Meet (Feb. 22, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Marissa Arnett (17) runs in the 1,600-meter run during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
-
PBL track and field at Armory Meet (Feb. 22, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Brendan VanAntwerp (14) and Alec St. Julien (12) run in the 1,600-meter run during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
-
PBL track and field at Armory Meet (Feb. 22, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Brendan VanAntwerp (14) and Alec St. Julien (12) run in the 1,600-meter run during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
-
PBL track and field at Armory Meet (Feb. 22, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kyle Price, middle, runs in the 1,600-meter run during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
-
PBL track and field at Armory Meet (Feb. 22, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trevor Morse (11) runs in the 1,600-meter run during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
-
PBL track and field at Armory Meet (Feb. 22, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kyle Price, middle, runs in the 1,600-meter run during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
-
PBL track and field at Armory Meet (Feb. 22, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Garrett Bachtold pole vaults during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
-
PBL track and field at Armory Meet (Feb. 22, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Olivia Frichtl, left, runs in the 4x200 relay during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
-
PBL track and field at Armory Meet (Feb. 22, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lexi Johnson, left, runs in the 4x200 relay during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
-
PBL track and field at Armory Meet (Feb. 22, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Anne Rutledge, right, runs in the 4x200 relay during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
-
PBL track and field at Armory Meet (Feb. 22, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Katelyn Crabb runs in the 4x200 relay during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
-
PBL track and field at Armory Meet (Feb. 22, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jonathan Muller, right, runs in the 4x200 relay during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
-
PBL track and field at Armory Meet (Feb. 22, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones runs in the 4x200 relay during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
-
PBL track and field at Armory Meet (Feb. 22, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Michael Curry runs in the 4x200 relay during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
-
PBL track and field at Armory Meet (Feb. 22, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Riley Cuppernell runs in the 4x200 relay during Wednesday’s Armory Meet.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.