Monticello vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda in the class 2A Sectional final at Monticello Middle School in Monticello on Friday, March 3, 2017.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Monticello beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-32 in the class 2A Sectional final at Monticello Middle School in Monticello on Friday, March 3, 2017.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Monticello fans hit the floor as the clock ran down as they beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-32 in the class 2A Sectional final at Monticello Middle School in Monticello on Friday, March 3, 2017.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Monticello's Luke Stokoski(14) finds himself trapped between PBL players as Monticello beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-32 in the class 2A Sectional final at Monticello Middle School in Monticello on Friday, March 3, 2017.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Monticello's Calvin Fisher(12) signals at the end of the game as they beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-32 in the class 2A Sectional final at Monticello Middle School in Monticello on Friday, March 3, 2017.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
PBL's coach, Adam Schonauer talks to a ref as Monticello beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-32 in the class 2A Sectional final at Monticello Middle School in Monticello on Friday, March 3, 2017.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
The last play of regulation as Monticello beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-32 in the class 2A Sectional final at Monticello Middle School in Monticello on Friday, March 3, 2017.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
PBL's Tyler Pichon(13) takes it all in as Monticello beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-32 in the class 2A Sectional final at Monticello Middle School in Monticello on Friday, March 3, 2017.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
PBL's Dalton Coplea(2) drives around Monticello's Jarron Roy(24) as Monticello beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-32 in the class 2A Sectional final at Monticello Middle School in Monticello on Friday, March 3, 2017.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Monticello beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-32 in the class 2A Sectional final at Monticello Middle School in Monticello on Friday, March 3, 2017.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Monticello beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-32 in the class 2A Sectional final at Monticello Middle School in Monticello on Friday, March 3, 2017.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Monticello beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-32 in the class 2A Sectional final at Monticello Middle School in Monticello on Friday, March 3, 2017.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Monticello's Luke Stokoski(14) defends against Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Andrew Zenner(44) in the class 2A Sectional final at Monticello Middle School in Monticello on Friday, March 3, 2017.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Monticello beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-32 in the class 2A Sectional final at Monticello Middle School in Monticello on Friday, March 3, 2017.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Monticello talks with coach Kevin Roy after they beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-32 in the class 2A Sectional final at Monticello Middle School in Monticello on Friday, March 3, 2017.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Monticello receives the plaque after they beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-32 in the class 2A Sectional final at Monticello Middle School in Monticello on Friday, March 3, 2017.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Young Monticello fans worry toward the end of regulation as Monticello beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-32 in the class 2A Sectional final at Monticello Middle School in Monticello on Friday, March 3, 2017.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Monticello's Luke Stokoski(14) is defended by Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Luke Fitton(42) in the class 2A Sectional final at Monticello Middle School in Monticello on Friday, March 3, 2017.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Monticello fans as Monticello beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-32 in the class 2A Sectional final at Monticello Middle School in Monticello on Friday, March 3, 2017.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
PBL's Cole Eshleman(30) and Monticello's Benton Singleton(21) as Monticello beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-32 in the class 2A Sectional final at Monticello Middle School in Monticello on Friday, March 3, 2017.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Monticello beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-32 in the class 2A Sectional final at Monticello Middle School in Monticello on Friday, March 3, 2017.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Alec Johnson competes in the IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown at the Monticello Sectional on Friday.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Alec Johnson competes in the IHSA Class 2A Three-Point Showdown at the Monticello Sectional on Friday.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL fans cheer as their boys basketball team enters the court for Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Monticello Sectional championship game against Monticello.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL fans cheer as their boys basketball team enters the court for Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Monticello Sectional championship game against Monticello.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Blue Crew applaud as Luke Fitton (42) is introduced into the starting lineup for Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Monticello Sectional championship game against Monticello.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL fans disagree with a call made during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Monticello Sectional championship game against Monticello.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL fans disagree with a call made during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Monticello Sectional championship game against Monticello.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Blue Crew cheer on their boys baskteball team during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Monticello Sectional championship game against Monticello.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Colton Kleinert (21) walks over to congratulate Luke Fitton (42) after Fitton made a basket while getting fouled during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Monticello Sectional championship game against Monticello.
-
HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Blue Crew cheer on their boys baskteball team during Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Monticello Sectional championship game against Monticello.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.