Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's regional semifinal match against Clifton J.L. Nash ...
PBL 8th-grade volleyball at IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Saturday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional semifinal match against Clifton J.L. Nash.
Makenna Klann (1) of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team serves during Saturday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional semifinal match against Clifton J.L. Nash.
Jaden Bender (23) of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team serves during Saturday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional semifinal match against Clifton J.L. Nash.
Hannah Schwarz (5) of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team serves during Saturday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional semifinal match against Clifton J.L. Nash.
Ella Curry, left, of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team prepares to hit the ball during Saturday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional semifinal match against Clifton J.L. Nash.
Baylee Cosgrove (8) of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team serves during Saturday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional semifinal match against Clifton J.L. Nash.
Makenna Klann, right, of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team prepares to pass the ball during Saturday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional semifinal match against Clifton J.L. Nash.
Makayla Klann, middle, of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team hits the ball during Saturday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional semifinal match against Clifton J.L. Nash.
Jaden Bender, left, of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team hits the ball over the net during Saturday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional semifinal match against Clifton J.L. Nash.
Jasmine Miles (4) of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team spikes the ball over the net during Saturday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional semifinal match against Clifton J.L. Nash.
Maddy Foellner (10) of the PBL eighth-grade volleyball team serves during Saturday’s IESA Class 3A Paxton Regional semifinal match against Clifton J.L. Nash.
