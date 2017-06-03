Here are some of the highlights from Monday's IESA Class 3A sectional game against Tolono Unity ...
PBL's Addison Oyer (42) prepares to spike the ball over the net during Monday's IESA Class 3A St. Joseph Sectional match against Tolono Unity.
Sydney Murphy (6) of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team is introduced into the starting lineup prior to Monday’s IESA Class 3A St. Joseph Sectional match against Tolono Unity.
Addison Oyer (42) of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team is introduced into the starting lineup prior to Monday’s IESA Class 3A St. Joseph Sectional match against Tolono Unity.
Emma Steiner of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Monday’s IESA Class 3A St. Joseph Sectional match against Tolono Unity.
Carly Mutchmore, right, of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team gets ready to hit the ball during Monday’s IESA Class 3A St. Joseph Sectional match against Tolono Unity.
Makenna Ecker of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Monday’s IESA Class 3A St. Joseph Sectional match against Tolono Unity.
Sydney Murphy, middle, of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team passes during Monday’s IESA Class 3A St. Joseph Sectional match against Tolono Unity.
Members of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Monday’s IESA Class 3A St. Joseph Sectional match against Tolono Unity.
Kendra Johnson (25) of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team prepares to hit the ball during Monday’s IESA Class 3A St. Joseph Sectional match against Tolono Unity.
Members of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Monday’s IESA Class 3A St. Joseph Sectional match against Tolono Unity.
Addison Oyer of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Monday’s IESA Class 3A St. Joseph Sectional match against Tolono Unity.
Fans of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team cheer on their squad during Monday’s IESA Class 3A St. Joseph Sectional match against Tolono Unity.
Kendra Johnson of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Monday’s IESA Class 3A St. Joseph Sectional match against Tolono Unity.
Lillie Frichtl (15) of the PBL seventh-grade volleyball team serves during Monday’s IESA Class 3A St. Joseph Sectional match against Tolono Unity.
