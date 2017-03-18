GCMS track at IWU (2017)

Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's meet at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington ...
-
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Nick Schultz flies through the air in the long jump during Thursday’s meet at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.
-
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich attempts to clear 5-8 in the high jump, but is eliminated at that height during Thursday’s meet at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.
-
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Lance Livingston runs in the 60-meter dash during Thursday’s meet at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.
-
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Megan Meunier accelerates in the 60-meter dash during Thursday’s meet at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.
-
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Nick Schultz clears 6-4 in the high jump during Thursday’s meet at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.