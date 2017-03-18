Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's event at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School ...
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL boys basketball team pose for a photo after playing for the Sangamon Valley Conference squad in Saturday's SVC-HOIC All-Star Game, from left: Cole Eshleman, Andrew Zenner, Luke Fitton and Dalton Coplea.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Eureka head girls basketball coach Jerry Prina, a PBL graduate, coaches for the HOIC girls’ squad in Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL boys basketball player Luke Fitton participates in the dunk contest during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL boys basketball player Luke Fitton participates in the dunk contest during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL boys basketball player Luke Fitton participates in the dunk contest during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL boys basketball player Luke Fitton participates in the dunk contest during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Coplea (2) exchanges pleasantries with Iroquois West’s Corey Schunke, right, as he is introduced during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cole Eshleman, right, exchanges pleasantries with his SVC squad teammates as he is introduced during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luke Fitton, right, exchanges pleasantries with his SVC squad teammates as he is introduced during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner, right, exchanges pleasantries with his SVC squad teammates as he is introduced during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett, left, exchanges pleasantries with HOIC teammate Jordan Wagenbach as they are introduced during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luke Fitton (42) defends during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner, left, shoots a 3-pointer during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Coplea (2) defends during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Coplea (2) has the ball during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Coplea (2) dribbles the ball during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Coplea (2) dribbles the ball during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cole Eshleman (30) dribbles the ball while being guarded by GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luke Fitton (42) is fouled as she shoots during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett, middle, dribbles during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett, middle, dribbles during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cole Eshleman, middle, shoots a long 3-pointer during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cole Eshleman (30) dribbles the ball while being guarded by GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Coplea (2) goes up for a layup attempt as he is fouled by Deer Creek-Mackinaw’s Nick DeBolt during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Don Harden, a former boys basketball coach for Bellflower High School, is recognized as one of WGCY Radio’s “Legends of the Game” during halftime of the boys’ game at Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event. Harden coached 26 seasons at Bellflower High School, one of the state’s smallest enrollments. Harden was the first head coach at Blue Ridge High School, a consolidation of Bellflower, Farmer City and Mansfield. Including the six years at Blue Ridge, Harden’s teams won 384 games, eight Kicapoo Conference titles, two holiday tourneys and eight district championships. Harden had 10 players go on to play at the collegiate level.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luke Fitton, right, looks to pass the ball during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Barry Corbin is recognized as one of WGCY Radio’s “Legends of the Game” during halftime of the boys’ game at Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event. Corbin’s first season was 1969 at Crescent-Iroquois High School. He was quoted as saying, “We were so bad offensively I began to experiment with the press in hopes of getting more layups.” In 1970, Corbin began a 15-year run at Chatsworth High School. His Bluebird teams won 307 games while losing 93. Corbin guided his team to won district title, five regional championships and six conference titles. In 1986, Corbin was selected to be the first coach at Prairie Central High School. In two seasons at the helm, the Hawks won 36 games and a regional championship. Corbin would finish his career in a four-year stint as head coach of the Prairie Central Lady Hawks, guiding Prairie Central’s girls to a 90-31 record, two regional titles and a sectional championship.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dale Cupples, former head boys basketball coach at Ford Central High School and Tri-Point High School, is recognized as one of WGCY Radio’s “Legends of the Game” during halftime of the boys’ game at Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, Don Harden, Barry Corbin and Dale Cupples are recognized as WGCY Radio’s “Legends of the Game” during halftime of the boys’ game at Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event. Not pictured is Tom Posey, another one of WGCY Radio’s “Legends of the Game.” In 17 seasons at Crescent-Iroquois High School, Posey’s teams won 350 of 450 games. In 1991, Posey took the reins at Prairie Central High School, where he posted a 12-year record of 260 wins and 80 losses. Posey is one of only three coaches in the state to take two different schools to the state finals.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Roy Roemer is recognized is recognized during halftime of the boys’ game at Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event. In his public-address speech, Ross Brown said the following about Roy Roemer: “Not only is Roy a fixture on the GCMS sports scene, but has been spotted at other area venues that has a ball in play. Roy is a fan and a friend. While never missing a game, Roy never misses a practice. Whatever sport is in season, Roy is there to lend a helping hand to coaches and encourage the players. Roy’s generosity extends beyond sports, assisting wherever he can in the community. Tonight, we would like to award Roy with a ball autographed by Coach Posey, Coach Corbin, Coach Harden and Coach Cupples. Roy, in our mind and those of others, you too are a legend of the game.”
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, Don Harden, Barry Corbin, Dale Cupples and Roy Roemer are recognized as WGCY Radio’s “Legends of the Game” during halftime of the boys’ game at Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game event.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner (44) looks to pass the ball during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett, middle, dribbles during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner (44) looks to pass the ball during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luke Fitton, right, shoots during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Tucker Cribbett, right, dribbles during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS head boys basketball coach Ryan Tompkins, left, is in the HOIC squad’s huddle during a timeout in Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner, left, passes after grabbing a defensive rebound during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cole Eshleman (30) puts up what would be the game-winning shot during Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the SVC boys basketball team pose for a photo after Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
SVC-HOIC All-Star Basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the HOIC boys basketball team pose for a photo after Saturday’s SVC-HOIC All-Star Game.
