Here are some of the sights from the Panthers' Special Olympics Illinois Senior 14 state tournament championship game against the Joliet Cornerstone Jaguars at Horton Fieldhouse in Normal ...
PBL Special Olympics basketball 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Special Olympics basketball team pose with their silver medals won at the Special Olympics Illinois Senior 14 state tournament.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Special Olympics basketball team huddle up prior to Sunday’s Special Olympics Illinois Senior 14 state tournament championship game against the Joliet Cornerstone Jaguars.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jack Vinyard of the PBL Special Olympics basketball team goes up for a shot attempt during Sunday’s Special Olympics Illinois Senior 14 state tournament championship game against the Joliet Cornerstone Jaguars.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jakob Robison of the PBL Special Olympics basketball team dribbles during Sunday’s Special Olympics Illinois Senior 14 state tournament championship game against the Joliet Cornerstone Jaguars.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tyler Weersing of the PBL Special Olympics basketball team dribbles during Sunday’s Special Olympics Illinois Senior 14 state tournament championship game against the Joliet Cornerstone Jaguars.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Amos Haskins of the PBL Special Olympics basketball team has the ball during Sunday’s Special Olympics Illinois Senior 14 state tournament championship game against the Joliet Cornerstone Jaguars.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Amos Haskins of the PBL Special Olympics basketball team shoots a 3-pointer during Sunday’s Special Olympics Illinois Senior 14 state tournament championship game against the Joliet Cornerstone Jaguars.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jack Vinyard, middle, of the PBL Special Olympics basketball team dribbles down the court during Sunday’s Special Olympics Illinois Senior 14 state tournament championship game against the Joliet Cornerstone Jaguars.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Amos Haskins (23) of the PBL Special Olympics basketball team dribbles during Sunday’s Special Olympics Illinois Senior 14 state tournament championship game against the Joliet Cornerstone Jaguars.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Rexroad (10) of the PBL Special Olympics basketball team puts up a shot attempt during Sunday’s Special Olympics Illinois Senior 14 state tournament championship game against the Joliet Cornerstone Jaguars.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Charman Snow (4) of the PBL Special Olympics basketball team dives on the floor for a loose ball during Sunday’s Special Olympics Illinois Senior 14 state tournament championship game against the Joliet Cornerstone Jaguars.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tyler Weersing (21) of the PBL Special Olympics basketball team shoots during Sunday’s Special Olympics Illinois Senior 14 state tournament championship game against the Joliet Cornerstone Jaguars.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Special Olympics basketball team huddle up prior to the second half during Sunday’s Special Olympics Illinois Senior 14 state tournament championship game against the Joliet Cornerstone Jaguars.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brendan Schall of the PBL Special Olympics basketball team dribbles during Sunday’s Special Olympics Illinois Senior 14 state tournament championship game against the Joliet Cornerstone Jaguars.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tyler Weersing (21) of the PBL Special Olympics basketball team cheers on his teammates from the bench during Sunday’s Special Olympics Illinois Senior 14 state tournament championship game against the Joliet Cornerstone Jaguars.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Taylor Chickini of the PBL Special Olympics basketball team dribbles during Sunday’s Special Olympics Illinois Senior 14 state tournament championship game against the Joliet Cornerstone Jaguars.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jakob Robison (44) of the PBL Special Olympics basketball team passes to teammate Kelly Griffin during Sunday’s Special Olympics Illinois Senior 14 state tournament championship game against the Joliet Cornerstone Jaguars.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ron Knisley Spirit of the Games Award winners Jakob Robison, left, and Kelly Griffin pose for a photo after Sunday’s Special Olympics Illinois Senior 14 state tournament championship game against the Joliet Cornerstone Jaguars.
