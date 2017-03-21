Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's game at Gibson City ...
-
GCMS softball vs. Centennial (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hailey Rutledge, right, slides safely at third base during Tuesday’s game against Champaign Centennial.
-
GCMS softball vs. Centennial (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Emily Clinton (13) bats during Tuesday’s game against Champaign Centennial.
-
GCMS softball vs. Centennial (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Emily Clinton (13) bats during Tuesday’s game against Champaign Centennial.
-
GCMS softball vs. Centennial (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Autumn Carter (12) bats during Tuesday’s game against Champaign Centennial.
-
GCMS softball vs. Centennial (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Emily Clinton, left, slides at home plate during Tuesday’s game against Champaign Centennial.
-
GCMS softball vs. Centennial (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madison Eberle pitches during Tuesday’s game against Champaign Centennial.
-
GCMS softball vs. Centennial (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madison Eberle pitches during Tuesday’s game against Champaign Centennial.
-
GCMS softball vs. Centennial (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madison Eberle pitches during Tuesday’s game against Champaign Centennial.
-
GCMS softball vs. Centennial (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Dani Eckerty bats during Tuesday’s game against Champaign Centennial.
-
GCMS softball vs. Centennial (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Dani Eckerty bats during Tuesday’s game against Champaign Centennial.
-
GCMS softball vs. Centennial (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hailey Rutledge (10) crosses home plate during Tuesday’s game against Champaign Centennial.
-
GCMS softball vs. Centennial (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Dani Eckerty (8) slides at home plate during Tuesday’s game against Champaign Centennial.
-
GCMS softball vs. Centennial (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway bats during Tuesday’s game against Champaign Centennial.
-
GCMS softball vs. Centennial (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway bats during Tuesday’s game against Champaign Centennial.
-
GCMS softball vs. Centennial (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway bats during Tuesday’s game against Champaign Centennial.
-
GCMS softball vs. Centennial (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway bats during Tuesday’s game against Champaign Centennial.
-
GCMS softball vs. Centennial (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway bats during Tuesday’s game against Champaign Centennial.
-
GCMS softball vs. Centennial (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway bats during Tuesday’s game against Champaign Centennial.
-
GCMS softball vs. Centennial (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lauren Leonard gets a hit during Tuesday’s game against Champaign Centennial.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.