Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's co-ed meet in Paxton ...
PBL High School track and field (April 4, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Michael Curry participates in the 300-meter hurdles during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL High School track and field (April 4, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ryan Masterson participates in the 4x200 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL High School track and field (April 4, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Brady Barfield participates in the 400-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL High School track and field (April 4, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tanner Longest, left, participates in the 400-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL High School track and field (April 4, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Olivia Frichtl, left, participates in the 300-meter hurdles during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL High School track and field (April 4, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Nik Schnabel participates in the 300-meter hurdles during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL High School track and field (April 4, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kaila Christensen participates in the 1,600-meter run during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL High School track and field (April 4, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kody Harrison, second from left, and Alec St. Julien, third from left, participate in the 1,600-meter run during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL High School track and field (April 4, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kody Harrison, left, participates in the 1,600-meter run during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL High School track and field (April 4, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alec St. Julien participates in the 1,600-meter run during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL High School track and field (April 4, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kody Harrison participates in the 1,600-meter run during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL High School track and field (April 4, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alyson Moore, left, participates in the 200-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL High School track and field (April 4, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lexi Johnson, right, participates in the 200-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL High School track and field (April 4, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ryan Perkinson, left, participates in the 200-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL High School track and field (April 4, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jonathan Muller, middle, participates in the 200-meter dash during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL High School track and field (April 4, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gracie Smith, left, participates in the 4x400 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL High School track and field (April 4, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alyssa Hofer participates in the 4x400 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL High School track and field (April 4, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Marissa Arnett participates in the 4x400 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL High School track and field (April 4, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Shannon Carlson participates in the 4x400 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL High School track and field (April 4, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tanner Longest, left, participates in the 4x400 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL High School track and field (April 4, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keanan Crabb, right, participates in the 4x400 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL High School track and field (April 4, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Brendan VanAntwerp participates in the 4x400 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
PBL High School track and field (April 4, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kody Harrison participates in the 4x400 relay during Tuesday’s meet in Paxton.
