2017 Boys Falcon Invite

Here are some of the highlights from Friday's boys track and field meet at Gibson City ...
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Michael Curry, left, and Nik Schnabel, right, and GCMS’s Bryant Morano, second from left, participate in the 300-meter hurdles during Friday’s Boys Falcon Invite.
GCMS’s Casey Calaway, second from left, and Bryant Morano, right, and PBL’s Michael Curry, second from right, participate in the 300-meter hurdles during Friday’s Boys Falcon Invite.
From left, PBL’s Alec St. Julien and Kody Harrison participate in the 1,600-meter run during Friday’s Boys Falcon Invite.
GCMS’s Tyler Ricks, second from right, participates in the 1,600-meter run during Friday’s Boys Falcon Invite.
GCMS’s Lance Livingston, left, participates in the 200-meter dash during Friday’s Boys Falcon Invite.
PBL’s Jonathan Muller, second from right, and GCMS’s Casey Calaway, second from left, participate in the 200-meter dash during Friday’s Boys Falcon Invite.
GCMS’s Nick Schultz, second from left, participates in the 4x400 relay during Friday’s Boys Falcon Invite.
PBL’s Tanner Longest, left, participates in the 4x400 relay during Friday’s Boys Falcon Invite.
GCMS’s Tyler Ricks, left, participates in the 4x400 relay during Friday’s Boys Falcon Invite.
PBL’s Ryan Masterson participates in the 4x400 relay during Friday’s Boys Falcon Invite.
GCMS’s Casey Calaway, second from left, participates in the 4x400 relay during Friday’s Boys Falcon Invite.
PBL’s Brendan VanAntwerp participates in the 4x400 relay during Friday’s Boys Falcon Invite.
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich, left, participates in the 4x400 relay during Friday’s Boys Falcon Invite.
PBL’s Kody Harrison participates in the 4x400 relay during Friday’s Boys Falcon Invite.
