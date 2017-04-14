Here are some of the highlights from Friday's meet at Monticello High School ...
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Jonathan Muller participates in the long jump during Friday's Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Holly Hart
PBL's Brandon Scott competes in the Shot Put. Boys Track and Field Invitational, hosted by Monticello High School, Friday, April 14, 2017.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Holly Hart
PBL's Garrett Bachtold. Boys Track and Field Invitational, hosted by Monticello High School, Friday, April 14, 2017.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS's Isaac Brucker. Boys Track and Field Invitational, hosted by Monticello High School, Friday, April 14, 2017.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nick Schultz participates in the triple jump during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich participates in the triple jump during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jake Rich participates in the shot put during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Wesley Quimby participates in the pole vault during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Nik Schnabel, middle, participates in the distance medley during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tanner Longest participates in the distance medley during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Erik Reck participates in the distance medley during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Mitchell Meenen participates in the discus throw during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryan Shambrook participates in the discus throw during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Erik Reck, left, participates in the distance medley during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jordan Giese, right, participates in the distance medley during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gunner Belt participates in the pole vault during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jordan Giese, middle, participates in the distance medley during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jakob Miles participates in the pole vault during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nick Schultz participates in the long jump during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nick Schultz participates in the long jump during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jonathan Muller participates in the long jump during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jonathan Muller participates in the long jump during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich participates in the high jump during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich participates in the long jump during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nick Schultz participates in the long jump during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jonathan Muller participates in the long jump during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich participates in the high jump during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nick Schultz participates in the high jump during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nick Schultz participates in the high jump during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Garrett Bachtold warms up for the pole vault during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Isaac Brucker warms up for the pole vault during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Owen Duke participates in the discus throw during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Zak Babcock participates in the discus throw during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Isaac Brucker participates in the pole vault during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Garrett Bachtold participates in the pole vault during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Garrett Bachtold participates in the pole vault during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Garrett Bachtold participates in the pole vault during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Isaac Brucker participates in the pole vault during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Isaac Brucker participates in the pole vault during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Garrett Bachtold participates in the pole vault during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Revell Hamilton participates in the 4x800 relay during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Remi Astronomo participates in the 4x800 relay during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ethan Freehill participates in the 4x800 relay during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Brad Smith participates in the discus throw during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jake Rich participates in the discus throw during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lance Livingston, right, runs in the 4x100 relay during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ethan Freehill runs in the 3,200-meter run during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kody Harrison, left, and Brendan VanAntwerp participate in the 3,200-meter run during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kody Harrison participates in the 3,200-meter run during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Michael Curry participates in the 110-meter hurdles during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Michael Curry participates in the 110-meter hurdles during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
-
Monticello Boys Track Invite (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Curtis Phillips runs in the 100-meter dash during Friday’s Monticello Invite.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.