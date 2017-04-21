2017 Presence Health 5K

Here are some of the sights from Friday's 5K in Champaign ...
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton residents Donnie Inman, left, and Lorie Coates pose for a photo after finishing the Presence Health 5K on Friday in Champaign.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton resident Tari Fellers gets ready to run in the Presence Health 5K on Friday in Champaign. It was Feller’s first 5K run. “I’m pretty excited about it,” Fellars said before the race.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, Paxton residents Shawn Parker, Vincent Parker, Stacy Galloway and Jett Galloway get ready to run in the Presence Health 5K on Friday in Champaign. The foursome was running in its first Presence Health 5K, but ran the 5K Color Run in Paxton.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Buckley residents Deron, left, and Kim Rutledge get ready to run in the Presence Health 5K on Friday in Champaign.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Gibson City residents Angie and Link Woodward get ready to run in the Presence Health 5K on Friday in Champaign.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Runners pass the start line in the Presence Health 5K on Friday in Champaign.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Gibson City resident Thomas Stone runs in the Presence Health 5K on Friday in Champaign.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton resident Lindsey Gerdes runs in the Presence Health 5K on Friday in Champaign.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Runners trot along Oak Street in Champaign during Friday’s Presence Health 5K on Friday in Champaign.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Buckley residents Belinda and Kaci Rust walk during Friday’s Presence Health 5K in Champaign.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Gibson City resident Ellen Maxey poses for a photo after finishing the Presence Health 5K on Friday in Champaign.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Runners finish Friday’s Presence Health 5K in Champaign.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Gibson City residents Spencer and Laura Hazen pose for a photo after finishing the Presence Health 5K on Friday in Champaign.
