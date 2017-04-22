2017 Illinois Marathon

Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon races in Champaign ...
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Gibson City resident Thomas Stone runs in the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon’s full-marathon race.
Sibley resident Dena Tjarks, left, competes in the half-marathon Saturday at the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon in Champaign.
Paxton resident Lisa White (28100) participates in the 10K Saturday at the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon in Champaign.
Paxton resident Rocky Marron (26206) participates in the 10K Saturday at the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon in Champaign.
Buckley residents Deron and Kim Rutledge participate in the 10K Saturday at the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon in Champaign.
