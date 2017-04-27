Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's game in Paxton ...
-
PBL softball vs. Armstrong-Potomac
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Jolee Hastings, left, congratulates Leslie Lawson after Lawson scored a run during Thursday's game against Armstrong-Potomac.
-
PBL softball vs. Armstrong-Potomac
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kelsey Vaughn pitches during Thursday’s game against Armstrong-Potomac.
-
PBL softball vs. Armstrong-Potomac
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kelsey Vaughn pitches during Thursday’s game against Armstrong-Potomac.
-
PBL softball vs. Armstrong-Potomac
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cassie Oyer, left, gets ready to throw out a baserunner during Thursday’s game against Armstrong-Potomac.
-
PBL softball vs. Armstrong-Potomac
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols, right, slides safely at second base during Thursday’s game against Armstrong-Potomac.
-
PBL softball vs. Armstrong-Potomac
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mallory Lithgow catches an infield fly ball during Thursday’s game against Armstrong-Potomac.
-
PBL softball vs. Armstrong-Potomac
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jolee Hastings prepares to throw from center field after catching a fly ball during Thursday’s game against Armstrong-Potomac.
-
PBL softball vs. Armstrong-Potomac
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols, left, slides safely at home plate during Thursday’s game against Armstrong-Potomac.
-
PBL softball vs. Armstrong-Potomac
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Leslie Lawson (17) runs the bases during Thursday’s game against Armstrong-Potomac.
-
PBL softball vs. Armstrong-Potomac
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kelsey Vaughn throws the ball to first base for a groundout during Thursday’s game against Armstrong-Potomac.
-
PBL softball vs. Armstrong-Potomac
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cassie Oyer slides safely at home plate during Thursday’s game against Armstrong-Potomac.
-
PBL softball vs. Armstrong-Potomac
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL head coach Kelli Vaughn, right, congratulates Cassie Oyer after Oyer scored a run during Thursday’s game against Armstrong-Potomac.
-
PBL softball vs. Armstrong-Potomac
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Leslie Lawson crosses home plate during Thursday’s game against Armstrong-Potomac.
-
PBL softball vs. Armstrong-Potomac
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalaney Rogers, left, crosses home plate during Thursday’s game against Armstrong-Potomac.
-
PBL softball vs. Armstrong-Potomac
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalaney Rogers, right, crosses home plate during Thursday’s game against Armstrong-Potomac.
-
PBL softball vs. Armstrong-Potomac
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Sindra Gerdes, right, slides safely at third base during Thursday’s game against Armstrong-Potomac.
-
PBL softball vs. Armstrong-Potomac
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Emily Adwell pitches during Thursday’s game against Armstrong-Potomac.
-
PBL softball vs. Armstrong-Potomac
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Emily Adwell pitches during Thursday’s game against Armstrong-Potomac.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.