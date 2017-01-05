Here are some of the sights and highlights from Monday's meet in Paxton ...
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler competes in the high jump during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lexi Johnson competes in the long jump during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL assistant coach Rob Pacey helps put away the pole vault area during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Emily Graves helps put away the pole vault area during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler, left, helps out with the measuring tape during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler competes in the triple jump during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Katelyn Riffle, second from left, Kaila Christensen, fourth from left, and Shannon Carlson, second from right, pose for a photo as they are recognized for senior night during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alyssa Hofer runs in the 4x800 relay during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alyssa Hofer runs in the 4x800 relay during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gracie Smith runs in the 4x800 relay during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Shannon Carlson runs in the 4x800 relay during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Shannon Carlson runs in the 4x800 relay during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Olivia Frichtl runs in the 4x100 relay during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler runs in the 4x100 relay during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Evie Ellis competes in the 3,200-meter run during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Katie Harms competes in the 3,200-meter run during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Evie Ellis competes in the 3,200-meter run during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Katie Harms competes in the 3,200-meter run during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Evie Ellis competes in the 3,200-meter run during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Olivia Frichtl competes in the 100-meter hurdles during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Olivia Frichtl competes in the 100-meter hurdles during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Katelyn Riffle, right, competes in the 100-meter dash during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Emily Graves, middle, competes in the 100-meter dash during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Emily Graves, middle, competes in the 100-meter dash during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Emily Graves, middle, competes in the 100-meter dash during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alyson Moore runs in the 4x200 relay during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lexi Johnson runs in the 4x200 relay during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alyssa Hofer runs in the 400-meter dash during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gracie Smith runs in the 300-meter hurdles during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Shannon Carlson competes in the 1,600-meter run during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kaila Christensen competes in the 1,600-meter run during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Shannon Carlson competes in the 1,600-meter run during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alyson Moore runs in the 200-meter dash during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lexi Johnson runs in the 200-meter dash during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
After receiving the baton from teammate Alyssa Hofer, right, PBL’s Gracie Smith runs in the 4x400 relay during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
-
PBL girls track and field at 2017 Twin Valley Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Evie Ellis runs in the 4x400 relay during Monday’s Twin Valley Conference Meet.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.