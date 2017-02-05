Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's meet in Eureka ...
-
GCMS track and field at HOIC Meet
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Caleb Bleich nears his landing in the long jump during Tuesday's Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.
-
GCMS track and field at HOIC Meet
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Megan Meunier lands in the long jump during Tuesday's Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.
-
GCMS track and field at HOIC Meet
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Nick Schultz leaps for one of his long-jump attempts during Tuesday's Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.
-
GCMS track and field at HOIC Meet
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Megan Meunier extends on her long-jump attempt during Tuesday's Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.
-
GCMS track and field at HOIC Meet
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Caleb Bleich lands on one of his long-jump attempts during Tuesday's Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.
-
GCMS track and field at HOIC Meet
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Nick Schultz takes to the air in the long jump during Tuesday's Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.
-
GCMS track and field at HOIC Meet
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Isaac Brucker clears 12-6 in the pole vault to take first place during Tuesday's Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.
-
GCMS track and field at HOIC Meet
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Dennise Matuszewski, left, receives the baton from Megan Meunier in the 4x100 relay during Tuesday's Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.
-
GCMS track and field at HOIC Meet
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Tyler Ricks stays with the lead pack during the 3,200-meter run during Tuesday's Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.
-
GCMS track and field at HOIC Meet
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Bryant Morano clears a hurdle during the 110-meter hurdle race in Tuesday's Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.
-
GCMS track and field at HOIC Meet
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Dennise Matuszewski gets off to a strong start in the 100-meter dash during Tuesday's Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.
-
GCMS track and field at HOIC Meet
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Casey Calaway accelerates off of the blocks in the 100-meter dash during Tuesday's Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.
-
GCMS track and field at HOIC Meet
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Delanie Dykes approache the finish line in the 800-meter run with a comfortable lead during Tuesday's Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.
